Chilliwack secondary school expansion underway

CANADA, June 11 - Students will benefit from a significant investment for Sardis Secondary school, which will create additional seats and expand the gymnasium.

“We are committed to ensuring schools can accommodate the growing number of students in Chilliwack,” said Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This investment in Sardis Secondary school is a crucial step towards providing communities with the services they need as the school district welcomes new students.”

Through provincial funding of $40 million, seats at Sardis Secondary school will increase to 1,600, up from its current capacity of 1,200 seats. The 400-capacity two-storey addition includes mass-timber construction aimed at reducing the school’s carbon footprint by emitting fewer greenhouse gases.

“Chilliwack continues to be a place where families want to live,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. "Our government is taking action by expanding schools and making sure students have access to quality education close to home.”

The Province has approved funding for more than 3,000 new student spaces in Chilliwack over the past six years, with record investments totalling over $214 million. Schools that are completed include Vedder Elementary, Stitos La Toti Elementary/Middle, Imagine High Arts and Technology and GW Graham Secondary. The new Eastside Elementary School is undergoing design development.

“The Chilliwack Board of Education is excited to see work commence on the much-needed addition to Sardis Secondary school,” said Willow Reichelt, chair, Chilliwack Board of Education. “In addition to new classrooms, there will also be a refurbished gym to allow more students to have access to indoor exercise opportunities. We appreciate the provincial government’s continued support of permanent learning spaces for our students.”

Since September 2017, the B.C. government has provided more than $4 billion for new and improved schools, and land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This has resulted in more than 25,000 new student spaces and more than 35,000 seismically safer seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2024 includes $3.75 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.

Learn More:

To learn more about the Chilliwack School District, visit: https://www.sd33.bc.ca/

For more information about major public school capital projects underway, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital/major-capital-projects