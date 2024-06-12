Harvest Landscape Welcomes Mike Scorsone as Chief Operating Officer
New Leadership to Drive Innovation and Operational Excellence in the Commercial Landscape Industry
I am confident his leadership and operational expertise will be key in leading Harvest into a new phase of growth.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape is delighted to announce the appointment of Mike Scorsone as Chief Operating Officer (COO), a pivotal new position created by CEO Steven Schinhofen to support and steer the company’s dynamic growth in the commercial landscape industry.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
With an impressive 23-year career in commercial landscape, focusing on homeowners associations in Southern California, Mike Scorsone brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Harvest Landscape. His journey, which began in the hospitality sector before transitioning to landscape, has equipped him with a deep understanding of clients and employees. Mike is renowned for his transparent, and systematic approach, emphasizing that listening is key to building successful teams and relationships.
"Mike's philosophy aligns perfectly with our mission at Harvest Landscape," said CEO Steven Schinhofen. "His ability to create stability within strong teams by recognizing and complementing individual strengths is exceptional. Mike's approach to aligning people effectively, filling in gaps, and building trust is vital for our continued success and growth."
Mike’s unique perspective on landscape management reflects his view that it is an art form. "Landscape is like art," Mike says. "It starts as buckets of paint and becomes most beautiful when it reflects the customer's vision." This approach ensures that every project exceeds our client expectations, turning their visions into reality.
In his new role as COO, Mike is eager to embrace Harvest’s innovative technology and focus on the core of service delivery. His goal is to create new operational efficiencies that directly impact the team members on the ground, who are at the heart of Harvest's success. "This role allows me to mentor our regional leaders to have a significant impact on our teams at the ground level," Mike added.
Outside of his professional commitments, Mike is a devoted family man who enjoys spending quality time with his wife and two sons, especially supporting their active baseball schedules.
Harvest Landscape is embarking on an exciting new horizon with Mike Scorsone as COO. We are confident that his leadership will drive us forward, enhancing our services and strengthening our relationships with clients and employees alike.
About Harvest Landscape:
Harvest Landscape is a leading provider of commercial landscape services in Southern California. Committed to excellence and innovation, Harvest Landscape focuses on delivering superior service that reflects the vision and needs of its clients.
