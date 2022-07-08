Board-Certified Master Arborist Joins Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.
Key Employees Promoted with the Growth and Expansion of Harvest's Arborcare Team
Not only is Aaron talented and will provide our clients with impeccable service, but he cares deeply for the environment and his team. That is the Harvest Way!”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sustainable Commercial landscaper, Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc., welcomes Aaron Fleming as Division President over Arborcare Services. Fleming is an ISA Board-Certified Master Arborist with 17 years of experience in the Green Industry.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
"I am dedicated to providing my clients with the best and brightest talent our industry has to offer," shared Steven Schinhofen, CEO. "Being a Board-Certified Master Arborist is an outstanding achievement. Not only is Aaron talented and will provide our clients with impeccable service, but he cares deeply for the environment and his team. That is the Harvest Way!"
Fleming is passionate about protecting and preserving our urban forest and brings with him the ability to provide tree inventories, risk assessments, tree management, preservation plans, tree disease, pest diagnosis, and many other Arboriculture services. With great strengths in operational excellence, Fleming leads by example, committed to developing employees and elevating customer satisfaction.
"The beauty of the landscape is enriching. When I took a job working in a nursery years ago, I never expected the impact helping people with their landscapes would have on me. It was so rewarding to be a part of a customer's success in achieving optimal results in their landscape. I look forward to cultivating the same experiences for Harvest clients," said Fleming, Division President.
Before Harvest, Fleming was a Senior Consulting Utility Forester in Northern California. He helped serve communities by evaluating and mitigating hazard trees to reduce the risk of wildfires on behalf of a major utility company for Northern California residents. Fleming has obtained his ISA Tree Risk Assessment Qualification (TRAQ), NWCG S-110 Wildland Fire Orientation Certification, and FEMA IS-00100.c Certification. He is a Certified Nursery Professional and an ISA Board-Certified Master Arborist.
With Fleming's addition to the team, Harvest Landscape announced the promotions of George Espino to VP of Operations and Casey Brown to Senior Business Developer of Arborcare. Espino is an ISA Certified Tree Worker Climber Specialist and veteran in the industry with 18 years in the tree care business. Brown is a seasoned landscape professional bringing with him 12 years of landscape operations experience to his role in business development. Harvest Landscape's Arborcare Divison is committed to enhancing and protecting the health of trees and offers tree pruning, removals, installations, preservation, tree wellness services, and arborist consultations to Homeowner Associations, multifamily properties, commercial properties, and municipalities in Southern California.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.:
Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim, California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions through skilled TECHNICIANS, TECHNOLOGY, and a SUSTAINABLE approach for homeowner's associations, commercial properties, and new construction throughout Southern California. Find out why Harvest Landscape is the right choice for your commercial landscaping needs. Please visit us at www.HLEI.us or contact Amanda Gray at Amanda.gray@hlei.us.
