Adam Armit Named New Chief Sales Officer at Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.
Landscape Expert and Sales Leader Joins Harvest Landscape to Accelerate Company Growth
Adam is a thoughtful leader intent on listening to the needs of clients and employees and has demonstrated he is the right person to lead our team.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. announced today the appointment of Adam Armit to CSO, effective June 1, 2022. Armit will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership, management, and expansion of Harvest Landscape's sales organization. A highly respected industry veteran, Armit brings a wealth of industry knowledge and an entrepreneurial mindset that will continue to propel Harvest Landscape's growth into the future.
— Steven Schinhofen, CEO
"We are excited to have Adam join the team during this significant period of growth for the company," said Steven Schinhofen, CEO. "Adam's expertise in sales execution will help us to improve our value proposition in the market. Adam is a thoughtful leader intent on listening to the needs of clients and employees and has demonstrated he is the right person to lead our team."
With nearly 20 years of sales and leadership experience, Armit's expertise primarily focuses on the Green Industry. Before joining the company, Armit served as VP of Sales at Andre Landscape, where he oversaw the company's overall sales strategy and processes and grew new maintenance revenue by 50%. He's also held leadership and management roles at Monarch Landscape Companies, Park West Landscape, Sperber Landscape, and Environmental Concepts. Armit is an ISA Certified Arborist, Master Gardener, Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper (QWEL), and Landscape Industry Certified (LIC).
"Harvest Landscape is one of those rare green industry companies with a clear vision of the future and where they are headed. They have built a rock-solid foundation and are uniquely and perfectly positioned to grow exponentially. I am honored and excited to be a part of their future growth. My vision of what a landscape company can be is aligned perfectly with where Harvest is headed. I couldn't be more honored to lead the sales organization," shared Adam Armit, CSO of Harvest Landscape."
Armit is a 2021 CAI Greater Inland Empire Board Member, Past President, and Hall of Fame Recipient. Passionate about horticulture, Armit and his family spend time together building and educating others on small-scale urban farming. Always willing to raise his hand to help out, Armit has served as a volunteer in his city's government, community HOA, and multiple industry associations. Armit graduated with a B.S. in Horticulture from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona.
About Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc.: Harvest Landscape, headquartered in Anaheim, California, is focused on providing comprehensive landscape maintenance solutions through skilled TECHNICIANS, TECHNOLOGY, and a SUSTAINABLE approach for homeowner's associations, commercial properties, and new construction throughout Southern California.
