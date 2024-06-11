Submit Release
Senate Bill 1254 Printer's Number 1715

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - An Act amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions relating to gaming, further providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, further providing for general and specific powers, for regulatory authority of board and for number of slot machines; in licensees, further providing for Category 4 slot machine license, for manufacturer licenses, for gaming service provider, for nongaming service provider, for occupation permit application, for slot machine accounting controls and audits and for renewals; in table games, further providing for regulatory authority; in revenues, further providing for slot machine licensee deposits; in administration and enforcement, further providing for investigations and enforcement, for prohibited acts and penalties and for liquor licenses at licensed facilities; and, in miscellaneous provisions relating to gaming, providing for live-streaming on casino floor.

