Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,995 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1129 Printer's Number 1718

PENNSYLVANIA, June 11 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in certificate of title and security interests, further providing for transfer to vehicle salvage dealer and for transfer to scrap metal processor; and, in abandoned vehicles and cargos, further providing for reports by private property owners of abandoned vehicles.

You just read:

Senate Bill 1129 Printer's Number 1718

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more