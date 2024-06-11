Submit Release
U.S. Chamber of Commerce: Sanders' Subpoena of Novo Nordisk Executive is Politically Motivated Abuse of Power

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley issued the following statement today in response to Senator Bernie Sanders' trying to subpoena Doug Langa, Novo Nordisk Executive Vice President of North America Operations:

“It is clear that Senator Sanders is intent on abusing the power of his committee to intimidate companies irrespective of the facts. Novo Nordisk has cooperated with the entire HELP Committee and made repeated offers of testimony and transparent engagement.

The Senator’s continued pattern of launching attacks on private companies with which he disagrees is deeply worrisome for the business community. In a country founded on the principles of the rule of law and respect for free enterprise, the spectacle of an elected official targeting reputable companies for what appears to be political gain undermines the very foundations of the American economic system. Politicians targeting companies in this manner sets a dangerous precedent and threatens the stability and integrity of the business environment.”

