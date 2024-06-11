June is Vitiligo Awareness Month

Vitiligo is a long-term skin condition characterized by patches of the skin losing their pigment, affecting approximately 1% of the global population, irrespective of sex, race, or age. Despite its prevalence and impact, vitiligo is often misunderstood and stigmatized in various cultures and communities, sometimes leading to isolation and discrimination.

The exact cause of vitiligo is not known, requiring further research to better understand this condition. There is currently no cure for vitiligo, but various treatments such as topical medications, light therapy, and surgery can have an impact.

Vitiligo can have a significant impact on the psychological, emotional, and social well-being of individuals, often leading to self-esteem, anxiety, and other psychological issues, especially in children.

Vitiligo Awareness Month in June is an important time to promote education about this condition, advocate for research into its causes and treatment, and support those who are living with vitiligo.

Organizations worldwide, including vitiligo support groups, healthcare providers, and research institutions, come together during this month to raise awareness, share information, and support the vitiligo community. Increased awareness and understanding can lead to more research, funding, better support and acceptance for individuals with vitiligo.

This week, the Council adopted a resolution recognizing June as Vitiligo Awareness Month, and committed to supporting educational and awareness efforts to diminish the stigma associated with vitiligo and to improve the quality of life for those affected by this condition.