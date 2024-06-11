Little Salmon / South Fork Salmon Update: June 11, 2024

As of yesterday (June 10th) there have been 782 adults caught in the Rapid River fish trap. Lately, they’ve been getting about 50 per day or so. Now that flows are dropping I think that will increase pretty quickly. They’re coming through, so get out there and get your line in the water!

South Fork Salmon River

Unfortunately there are not enough fish returning to the South Fork Salmon River for us to be able to provide harvest opportunity this year. The South Fork is my favorite place to fish, so I’m just as disappointed as the rest of you. I wish I had more information as to why the run didn’t materialize as we had hoped, but I don’t. I’ll keep an eye on it and let you know what I learn.

The Commission is meeting tomorrow to set seasons for the Lochsa River and the Upper Salmon River, so stay tuned for an announcement after those seasons are set.

I hope to see a bunch of you on the river in Riggins this weekend. Good luck out there!