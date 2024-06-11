Governor Hochul Announces Issuance of 105 Additional Adult-use Licenses

Governor Hochul today announced that the New York State Cannabis Control Board (CCB) took substantial steps to advance the state’s cannabis regulatory framework during this month’s board meeting, addressing several key topics: license approvals, market updates, home grow regulations, and enforcement updates. The CCB authorized the issuance of 105 varied adult-use cannabis licenses spanning the supply chain, encompassing microbusinesses, cultivators, processors, distributors, and retail dispensaries. This move paves the way for entrepreneurs and businesses to enter the budding adult-use cannabis market, driving economic growth and fostering innovation.

“New York is building a robust and equitable legal market that is driving significant economic growth within our communities," Governor Hochul said. "The issuance of 105 additional adult-use licenses is just the next step in developing the nation-leading industry New Yorkers expect and deserve."

The breakdown of the 105 license types approved today includes:

Adult-Use Cultivator License: 25

Adult-Use Distributor License: 22

Adult-Use Microbusiness License: 22

Adult-Use Processor License: 19

Adult-Use Retail Dispensary License: 17

45 out of the 105 are transitioning AUCC or AUCPs

In addition to issuing licenses, the Control Board approved a resolution to adopt regulations for the personal home cultivation of cannabis, enabling adults aged 21 and older in New York State to cultivate cannabis at home.

Home Cultivation Allowance:

Adults can grow up to six plants individually.

Maximum of 12 plants per household.

Registered medical cannabis patients can have a designated caregiver grow on their behalf, provided no one can exceed the maximum of 12 plants per household.

Learn more about the home cultivation of cannabis in the Office’s fact sheet, available here.

Expansion of Cultivation Rights:

Personal cultivation of adult-use cannabis permitted within private residences.

Licensed entities like dispensaries and microbusinesses can sell seeds and immature cannabis plants to consumers.

This significant development empowers New Yorkers who wish to participate in the adult-use cannabis market by providing them with the autonomy to cultivate their own cannabis plants. Home cultivation offers a cost-effective and accessible option for personal use, ensuring that individuals have control over the quality and strain of cannabis they consume. It also promotes a deeper understanding and appreciation of the cultivation process, fostering a more informed and engaged community of cannabis consumers in New York State.

Amendments underwent a sixty-day public comment period. The CCB voted to adopt the regulations and make them effective at the June 11, 2024 Board meeting.

The CCB also continued the work of issuing denials to 100 applications at the board meeting. These applications either did not meet the eligibility for licensure or had already been issued an adult-use cannabis license from another application.

Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said, “We continue to prioritize our market’s expansion, and commitment to our nation-leading cannabis market, by providing New Yorkers with a wide range of choice and opportunity to participate. Today’s license approvals, and the introduction of home cultivation brings us one step closer to setting a new standard that centers growth, equity, and safety.”

Governor Hochul and the Office of Cannabis Management are proud to announce the robust growth and dynamic advancements in New York's cannabis industry. In May alone, sales surged by $4.4 million, reaching a total of $46.2 million, and with the month ending with a new weekly sales record of $12.5 million. Projections show that 2024 cannabis sales will exceed $200 million by early June, underscoring the sector's rapid expansion and growing consumer capture.

A key driver of this success is the Social and Economic Equity (SEE) program, which continues to promote inclusivity and opportunity within the industry. Impressively, 57 out of the 105 new applicants, or 54 percent, are SEE candidates. This cohort includes 5 CDI (Community Development Initiative) participants, 7 distressed farmers, 22 minority-owned businesses, 7 service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, and 16 women-owned businesses.

Following today’s Board meeting, the total number of adult-use licenses issued in 2024 will climb to 503, with a notable 55 percent awarded to SEE applicants. This reflects the program's commitment to fostering diversity and supporting underrepresented groups. The breakdown includes 39 percent minority-owned business, 39 percent women-owned business, 9 percent service-disabled veteran-owned businesses, 8 percent distressed farmer, and 6 percent CDI, highlighting the diverse and inclusive nature of New York's evolving cannabis landscape. This dynamic progress demonstrates our unwavering dedication to creating a fair, equitable, and thriving cannabis industry for all New Yorkers.

To date there are over 132 dispensaries open for business across the Empire State. A full list of New York’s licensed, operational adult-use cannabis retailers is available here.