Boise, Idaho – Stakeholders including surface water users and groundwater users have been working around the clock on a deal to avoid water curtailment for hundreds of eastern Idaho farmers this year, with negotiations nearing the finish line this week.

Governor Little has been focused on bringing all interests together to ensure an Idaho-based solution as underground water levels in the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer continue to dwindle. Water from the aquifer feeds the Snake River.

“I am encouraged by the progress we’re making to find a path forward to protect farmers and the supply of water for the year. The two sides working together is far better than any government-imposed solution. While the terms of any deal likely won’t be perfect for either side – compromise never is – it would provide water for crops this year. Once we get a deal across the finish line, we will shift our focus to a long-term solution as outlined in Director Weaver’s June 5 letter.

“I know we can do this. Idahoans have always come together to resolve our differences and find a path forward,” Governor Little said.