Anna J From Charlotte, NC Has The Newest #1 Song On Music’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, music’s most influential international indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Nobody With Nobody’ by Anna J is the latest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Originally from Frederick, MD, now residing in Charlotte, NC, emerging artist Anna J is becoming a force in the country music scene. Drawing inspiration from artists like Randy Travis, Taylor Swift, and Alan Jackson, Anna J has her footing in the classic country sound while making it distinctly her own. A graduate from the esteemed Belmont School of Music in Nashville, where she studied with Grammy winning professors, writers, and producers, Anna J has been honing her skills, releasing music as an independent artist while also performing nonstop throughout Nashville and North Carolina.
“Having ‘Nobody With Nobody’ make it to #1 on the aBreak58 is so incredible,” says Anna J. “It’s a great feeling as a writer to have the song be recognized in this way, and also an amazing experience as an artist to know that so many relate to my song. It’s just something I’ll never forget.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“It was quite evident early on that Anna J was a special artist,” said Bruce Tyler, Founder/CEO of aBreak Music. “Not only does she have quality songs (this being the third to make the aBreak58 Top 5), but Anna J wowed myself, Jay Stevens, and our entire staff when performing last year in our aBreak Music lounge. We’ve been thrilled to expose her music to the world, and expect incredible things from her in the near future.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a US based global, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
