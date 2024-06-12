Registration Now Open: Up to 100 Scholarships Available for the 2024 CACFP Virtual Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is excited to announce that registration is now open for the highly anticipated 2024 CACFP Virtual Summit! This premier online training, designed exclusively for CACFP professionals, will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, August 14-15 & 21-22, 2024, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm Eastern.
Attendees can earn up to 16.5 continuing education credits by participating in a series of engaging and informative workshops covering topics such as nutrition, program administration, operations, financial and nonprofit management, and more.
NCA is thrilled to offer up to 100 scholarships for this event. Each scholarship includes a complimentary Virtual Summit registration, valued at $299. Eligible applicants include those working for CACFP Sponsors, Tribal Nations, Head Start programs, Food Banks, At-Risk/Afterschool programs, Summer Food Programs, Child Care Centers and Home Providers.
The deadline to apply for a scholarship is July 24, 2024, by 8:00 pm Eastern.
Whether you're a seasoned CACFP veteran or new to the program, the Virtual Summit promises to provide valuable insights and practical strategies to elevate your performance and make a positive impact on the communities you serve.
All sessions will be recorded and available for viewing through August 29, 2024. This means attendees can access all the valuable content at their convenience, allowing them to absorb the information at their own pace and revisit sessions as needed.
Don't miss this incredible opportunity to join members of the child nutrition community for a few days of exceptional training on topics including Exploring the Power of the Food Program, USDA Program Updates & Resources , Menu Essentials: Planning for Success, Motivating Children to Eat Healthy Foods, Who's at the Door? Field Monitoring & Site Visits, The Joys of the Garden Classroom, CACFP Expense Detective: What's Allowed?, Finding the Leader In You, Great Grains! Taking the Guess Work Out of What’s Creditable, Communicating with Impact, Coffee & Conversation: Head Start CACFP, Creating a Community: Family Style Meal Service in Child Care, Coffee & Conversation: CACFP Meal Patterns, Recruitment Outreach: Enrolling Providers, Engaging Families, CACFP Newsroom: Policy, Advocacy, Stories and the Hill, Ask Us Anything, CACFP Overview, Creditable Tools & Resources, and CN Labels & Product Formulation Statements: Hands-On Practice.
Get more information about the sessions and presenters on NCA's website and in the digital brochure.
Since 1986, the National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) has been a leading national organization offering support to thousands within the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) community. Our core mission is to provide advocacy, education and resources for everyone involved in administering, operating and participating in USDA's child nutrition programs. Our overarching goal is to ensure nutrition security for families by facilitating access to vital food programs.
Jennifer Basey
