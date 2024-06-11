1infinity Ventures Eyes $500M for Inaugural Fund Focused on Responsible, Safe and Green AI
500 Million Dollar AI fund 1infinity Ventures Cyrus Hodes, Jiazi Guo, Atticus Francken and Dr. Seth Dobrin
This ambitious fundraising underscores the commitment to AI solutions that prioritize AI for good.
...Our fund, uniquely led by world-renowned technical experts, is perfectly positioned to identify and foster modern, accessible, and decentralized AI solutions that are safe for everyone.”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1infinity Ventures, a global leader in responsible AI investment, has announced plans to raise $500 million for its inaugural fund dedicated to fostering responsible, safe, and green artificial intelligence (AI). This marks a significant step in the firm’s mission to support transformative AI technologies that adhere to the highest ethical and environmental standards.
— Dr. Seth Dobrin
High Demand and Imminent Closure
The funding round has attracted tremendous interest from investors and is expected to close soon. The high demand reflects the growing recognition of the importance of responsible and sustainable AI development, and the confidence investors have in 1infinity Ventures' strategic vision.
Jiazi Guo, who has an impressive background as a former Partner at LEGO Ventures, Investor at Foothill Ventures, Quantitative Trader at Two Sigma, and Executive at Tsinghua Ventures, is now set to leverage her extensive experience and industry knowledge to raise her own fund as a General Partner at 1infinity Ventures. Guo's diverse expertise in venture capital, quantitative trading, and executive leadership positions her uniquely to drive forward innovative and responsible AI investments.
Raising Fresh Capital for Responsible AI
1infinity Ventures is actively seeking to raise $500 million in fresh capital for what will be the first global AI fund of its kind. This ambitious fundraising effort underscores the firm’s commitment to advancing AI solutions that prioritize AI for good that are safe, responsible, and sustainable.
Extensive Pipeline of Global Innovators
The firm has already identified an extensive pipeline of companies from around the world, poised to benefit from this fund. 1infinity Ventures aims to support visionary founders and groundbreaking ideas that address critical AI challenges in global markets. Despite this overall decline, AI remains a critical driver within the VC landscape. Significant investments in AI have helped prevent the market from falling even further, indicating robust interest in the sector per, EY's analysis on venture capital market trends (EY US Build).
“At 1Infinity Ventures, we're committed to pioneering industry-transforming tools and technologies. Our fund, uniquely led by world-renowned technical experts, is perfectly positioned to identify and foster modern, accessible, and decentralized AI solutions that are safe for everyone." said Dr. Seth Dobrin.
Igniting Innovation from Pre-Seed to Series B
This inaugural fund is designed to ignite innovation at various stages of development, from pre-seed companies to Series B startups. By providing crucial financial support and strategic guidance, 1infinity Ventures aims to accelerate the growth of promising AI technologies that can make a positive impact on society and the environment.
Cyrus Hodes, renowned for his roles as a co-Founder of Stability AI and Partner at FoundersX Ventures, as well as a global AI policy advisor, is now channeling his extensive expertise and focus into raising the fund. This new venture will focus on the development and promotion of safe and responsible AI, reflecting Hodes' unwavering commitment to beneficial innovations in emerging tech, and in particular in the field of AI.
AI tools are reshaping how venture capital firms operate by making processes more efficient and data-driven, leading to better investment outcomes and more informed decision-making. 1infinity Ventures is already utilizing multiple AI tools to enhance its operations.
About 1infinity Ventures
1infinity Ventures, a leader in the venture capital industry, promotes technology growth through responsible investments, especially in AI and emerging technologies. The firm is committed to supporting startups that align with high ethical standards to enhance societal well-being.
About Silicon Sands Venture Studios
Located at the heart of the tech innovation ecosystem, Silicon Sands Venture Studios collaborates with top entrepreneurs and technologists to develop advanced, yet safe and ethically responsible AI solutions globally.
