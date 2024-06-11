AltExchange Named 2024 ‘Wealthies’ Finalist in Two Categories
WealthManagement.com Recognizes AltExchange’s Breakthrough Alternative Investment Platform for Advisors and Portfolio Analytics CapabilitiesNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AltExchange, a leading alternative investment automation firm, is thrilled to be named a 2024 ‘Wealthies’ Industry Awards Finalist in two Technology Provider categories: Alternative Investment Platform and Portfolio Analytics.
WealthManagement.com’s annual awards program, the ‘Wealthies,’ honors individuals, organizations, and companies helping financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients. With over 1,000 nominations this year, being recognized as a finalist is a powerful testament to the value firms like AltExchange bring to the wealth management space.
AltExchange’s award-winning technology allows Advisors and Asset Managers to effortlessly manage, access, and report on alternative investments with:
- One portal for all your Alternative Investment data
- Real-time performance reporting
- Email alerts for Tax Documents, Capital Calls, and Distributions
- Integrations with existing systems
- Unlocks Ability for Advisors / RIAs to bill on Alts, and more.
Kareem Hamady, CEO at AltExchange said:
“We are honored to be recognized among the industry’s best as a top technology provider in the wealth management space. At AltExchange, we believe managing, accessing, and reporting on alternative investments should be just as simple as traditional investments. We are proud to offer a technology-powered solution to achieve exactly that, and are excited to continue breaking barriers in the alts space.”
See how AltExchange works or reach out to hello@altexchange.com to learn more.
