Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,938 in the last 365 days.

AltExchange Named 2024 ‘Wealthies’ Finalist in Two Categories

2024 Wealthies Awards Finalist in Blue Text

AltExchange Named 2024 Wealthies Finalist

WealthManagement.com Recognizes AltExchange’s Breakthrough Alternative Investment Platform for Advisors and Portfolio Analytics Capabilities

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AltExchange, a leading alternative investment automation firm, is thrilled to be named a 2024 ‘Wealthies’ Industry Awards Finalist in two Technology Provider categories: Alternative Investment Platform and Portfolio Analytics.

WealthManagement.com’s annual awards program, the ‘Wealthies,’ honors individuals, organizations, and companies helping financial advisors build better businesses and create better outcomes for their clients. With over 1,000 nominations this year, being recognized as a finalist is a powerful testament to the value firms like AltExchange bring to the wealth management space.

AltExchange’s award-winning technology allows Advisors and Asset Managers to effortlessly manage, access, and report on alternative investments with:
- One portal for all your Alternative Investment data
- Real-time performance reporting
- Email alerts for Tax Documents, Capital Calls, and Distributions
- Integrations with existing systems
- Unlocks Ability for Advisors / RIAs to bill on Alts, and more.

Kareem Hamady, CEO at AltExchange said:

“We are honored to be recognized among the industry’s best as a top technology provider in the wealth management space. At AltExchange, we believe managing, accessing, and reporting on alternative investments should be just as simple as traditional investments. We are proud to offer a technology-powered solution to achieve exactly that, and are excited to continue breaking barriers in the alts space.”

See how AltExchange works or reach out to hello@altexchange.com to learn more.

Jennifer Reardon
AltExchange
jennifer@altexchange.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

AltExchange Named 2024 ‘Wealthies’ Finalist in Two Categories

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more