Meeting with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Petro Parolin

TAJIKISTAN, June 11 - On June 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Petro Parolin on the margins of the Third International Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028".

During the conversation, issues of strengthening and expansion of cooperation between the two sides were discussed.

"We greatly appreciate the Vatican's support for Tajikistan's international initiatives in the field of water and climate, and we consider your participation in today's important international event to be another example of this support," - the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, stated at the beginning of the meeting.

The results of the high-level negotiations between Tajikistan and the Vatican, which took place on April 26, 2024, were considered an important step in the way of expanding further cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on pressing issues of the international community, such as climate change, its impact on the environment, issues of drinking water shortage and reducing its damage to the economy of countries.

Strengthening the cooperation of the countries in the fields of humanitarian, cultural, scientific, and tourism ties was considered necessary, and the parties expressed confidence that their joint efforts would give a new impetus to the process of development and expansion of favorable relations between Tajikistan and the Vatican.

There was also a fruitful discussion on other topics of mutual interest.