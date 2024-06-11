Meeting with the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia

TAJIKISTAN, June 11 - On June 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdurrahman Al-Fazli on the sidelines of the Third International Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028".

All issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were discussed at the meeting.

"We consider your presence in the work of the 3rd Dushanbe Water Conference as another proof of the constant interest of the top leadership of Saudi Arabia in strengthening multifaceted relations with Tajikistan", - the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon stated at the beginning of the conversation.

The parties had a fruitful discussion on issues of multifaceted cooperation between the two friendly countries, including issues related to water, climate, environment, implementation of investment programs and projects in profitable sectors such as agriculture and industry, especially light and food industries.

Much attention was paid to the export of certain agricultural products of Tajikistan to Saudi Arabia. Establishing direct routes between the cities of the two countries was considered an effective factor in the development and strengthening of bilateral relations, including in the direction of tourism and trade growth.