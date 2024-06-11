Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,884 in the last 365 days.

Update: Virtual Public Hearing on the Great Seneca Plan on June 12 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, November 6 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Public hearing will be conducted virtually on Zoom;

registration closes at 5 p.m. today


ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2024—The Montgomery County Council will hold a virtual public hearing on the Planning Board Draft of the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science on June 12, 2024, at 7 p.m., instead of a hybrid meeting at The Universities at Shady Grove. Residents who wish to testify at the public hearing on Zoom must sign up today by 5 p.m. on the Council’s website or by calling 240-777-7803.  

The Great Seneca Plan covers 4,330 acres located in the heart of the I-270 Corridor between the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville and the town of Washington Grove. The Plan area includes several distinct areas with a variety of contexts, conditions, and opportunities, including the Life Sciences Center (LSC), Quince Orchard, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Londonderry and Hoyle’s Addition, Rosemont, Oakmont, Walnut Hill, Washingtonian Light Industrial Park, Washingtonian Residential, and Hi Wood. The Plan makes recommendations to strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Life Sciences Center, guide future developments, and transform public spaces and amenities in the area to provide valuable links and social spaces. 

More information can be found in the staff report and the Planning Board resource page 

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion, call 240-777-7900. 

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website. 

How to Sign Up for Public Hearings 

The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents. 

# # #

Release ID: 24-217
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832, Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805

You just read:

Update: Virtual Public Hearing on the Great Seneca Plan on June 12 at 7 p.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more