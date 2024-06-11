Update: Virtual Public Hearing on the Great Seneca Plan on June 12 at 7 p.m.

MARYLAND, November 6 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Public hearing will be conducted virtually on Zoom;

registration closes at 5 p.m. today





ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2024—The Montgomery County Council will hold a virtual public hearing on the Planning Board Draft of the Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science on June 12, 2024, at 7 p.m., instead of a hybrid meeting at The Universities at Shady Grove. Residents who wish to testify at the public hearing on Zoom must sign up today by 5 p.m. on the Council’s website or by calling 240-777-7803.

The Great Seneca Plan covers 4,330 acres located in the heart of the I-270 Corridor between the cities of Gaithersburg and Rockville and the town of Washington Grove. The Plan area includes several distinct areas with a variety of contexts, conditions, and opportunities, including the Life Sciences Center (LSC), Quince Orchard, National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), Londonderry and Hoyle’s Addition, Rosemont, Oakmont, Walnut Hill, Washingtonian Light Industrial Park, Washingtonian Residential, and Hi Wood. The Plan makes recommendations to strengthen the economic competitiveness of the Life Sciences Center, guide future developments, and transform public spaces and amenities in the area to provide valuable links and social spaces.

More information can be found in the staff report and the Planning Board resource page. Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion, call 240-777-7900. The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website. How to Sign Up for Public Hearings The Stay Council Connected video series is a step-by-step guide to navigating the Montgomery County Council that offers instructions for residents. # # #

Release ID: 24-217Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832, Genevieve Kurtz 240-777-7805