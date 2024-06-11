MPD Arrests CVS Thief Targeting Red Bull

(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man for stealing over $3800 of merchandise from Northwest CVS locations, mostly consisting of Red Bull.

On Monday, June 10, 2024, officers located and arrested 58-year-old Darryl Lamond Quander, of no fixed address, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. He is charged with 19 counts of Second-Degree Theft for the below retail thefts from various CVS stores across the District:

On February 26, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $413 of Red Bull. CCN: 24049545

On February 27, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $57.45 of Red Bull. CCN: 24421032

On March 2, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $140.00 of Red Bull. CCN: 24421033

On March 4, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $150 of Red Bull. CCN: 24421204

On March 5, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $123 of Red Bull. CCN:24421034

On March 13, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $100 of Red Bull. CCN:24421211

On March 21, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $215 of Red Bull. CCN:24421035

On March 24, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $276 of Red Bull and various items. CCN: 24421112

On April 3, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $540 of assorted merchandise. CCN: 24049514

On April 3, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $162 of Red Bull. CCN:24049546

On April 4, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $166 of Red Bull. CCN: 24050021

On April 7, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest, for stealing $273 of Starbucks products and Red Bull. CCN: 24421492

On April 9, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $144 of Red Bull. CCN: 24053161

On April 13, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing an undetermined amount of Red Bull and dog food. CCN: 24055258

On April 21, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1100 Block of Vermont Ave, Northwest, for stealing $99.76 of Red Bull. CCN: 24059608

On April 22, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 Block of 16th, Northwest, for stealing $288 of household goods and shampoo. CCN: 24060293

On April 24, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1400 Block of P Street, Northwest, for stealing $258 of Red Bull. CCN: 24061493

On April 29, 2024, from the CVS located at the 1000 Block of 16th, Northwest, for stealing $336 of body wash and shampoo. CCN:24063878

MPD remains committed to preventing theft from establishments that are lifelines to our communities and will continue to hold offenders accountable. Anyone who witnesses retail theft in progress is asked to not intervene and call 911.

