Free Herbalism Project: Cultural Herbalism Edition

Presentors for the Spring Free Herbalism Project | Cultural Herbalism Edition. Presentors from left to right: Lucretia Vandyke, Nathan Wright, Mimi Hernandez, and Susan Leopold.

Mountain Rose Herbs will be hosting its biannual free herbalism event on June 14, 2024.

Providing a free event taught by some of the best herbalists of our time is one way to ensure everyone has access to information needed to support personal, family, and community wellness.”
— Jessicka Nebesni
EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Free Herbalism Project is an interactive community event put on by Mountain Rose Herbs. The event features lectures from expert herbalists. The no-cost event is meant to create an educational and empowering experience for those who wish to delve further into the world of herbalism, wild foods, and natural living.

In this special Cultural Herbalism Edition, Mountain Rose Herbs will be highlighting the cultural and ancestral aspects of herbalism, especially from those whose lineage comes from underrepresented and often underacknowledged groups of people.

“Access to herbal information and education is vital to the future generations of herbalists,” Jessicka Nebesni of Mountain Rose Herbs said. “Providing a free event taught by some of the best herbalists of our time is one way to ensure everyone has access to information needed to support personal, family, and community wellness.”

The virtual event will take place on Friday, June 14, 2024, from 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM (PST). Esteemed speakers Lucretia VanDyke, Mimi Prunella Hernandez, Dr. Susan Leopold, and Nathan Wright will share their wisdom and perspectives on cultural herbalism and will take questions from the community.

About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to domestic organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The Pacific Northwest based company holds the core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit, which guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com

Hailey Larson
Mountain Rose Herbs
+1 8008793337
hlarson@mountainroseherbs.com

