Kilgore Economic Development Corporation Lauded for Workforce Excellence Programs
Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has received the Texas Economic Development Council’s 2024 Workforce Excellence Award for Communities Under 15,000.KILGORE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kilgore Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) has received the Texas Economic Development Council’s 2024 Workforce Excellence Award, which recognizes exceptional workforce initiatives by Texas communities.
“I would like to extend my appreciation to Dr. Brenda Kays, Kilgore College President, for her unwavering support and leadership, as well as thank my colleagues at the Longview Economic Development Corporation and the many supportive local businesses, without whom we could not make regional progress. This journey has been marked by perseverance, dedication, and collaboration,” said KEDC Executive Director Lisa Denton.
Working together, the EDCs, college, businesses and local government leaders have implemented several initiatives that elevate the talent pool serving East Texas.
“Kilgore College’s Advanced Manufacturing & Industrial Technologies program and the creation of their Transportation Institute exemplify a commitment to meeting industry’s evolving needs,” Denton said. “Additionally, the Health Science Center, established through a public-private partnership with the City, Kilgore College, and Christus Good Shepherd, underscores our community’s dedication to enhancing healthcare education and services.”
“Through the Big Techs Industry Tours program, we enable area residents to explore local innovation and advanced manufacturing, spotlighting career opportunities,” added Denton. “For a community our size, we have a lot going on.”
Kilgore received the award in the Population Less than 15,000 category. Applications were reviewed based on innovativeness, transferability, community commitment and leverage, measured objectives, and secondary benefits. The awards were presented at the Texas Economic Development Council’s 2024 Mid-Year Conference, held last week in Conroe.
For more information about Kilgore’s business-friendly environment and KEDC’s initiatives visit www.kilgore-edc.com.
