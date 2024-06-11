CHÂTEAU MALARTIC-LAGRAVIÈRE JOINS 2024 TRIBECA FILM FESTIVAL IN CELEBRATION OF ROBERT DE NIRO’S 80TH BIRTHDAY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Château Malartic-Lagravière has always supported cinema in every way. This year, they continued their dedication to the entertainment industry by announcing that they are the official supporting wine partner of the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival. To show their support for this year’s big event, “De Niro Con,” Château Malartic-Lagravière invited attendees at the Gala this past week to share their finest wines- Malartic White 2019 and Malartic Red 2016. “De Niro Con” will take place from June 14th to the 16th in honor of Robert De Niro’s 80th birthday, celebrating him alongside the amazing actors and directors he has worked with throughout his successful career, including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.
The Tribeca Film Festival, co-founded by De Niro, is an annual event held in New York City, which was initiated to re-inspire lower Manhattan after the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks. It celebrates several narratives in various forms, such as films, television, music, art, and immersive programming.
This is not Château Malartic-Lagravière’s first appearance on the red carpet. In addition to being a sponsor and being featured at the prestigious American Cinematheque Awards since 2019, Château Malartic-Lagravière has also been the wine sponsor for the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, promoting Kenneth Brannagh’s Hercule Poirot thriller, A Haunting in Venice. The wine has also made on-screen appearances in Death on the Nile, Robert Kamen’s Taken II, and the Netflix series, Emily in Paris.
According to the Bonnie family, who have owned the prestigious Château Malartic-Lagravière for over 25 years, there is a powerful relationship between wine and cinema. Expanding upon their many contributions and support, Château Malartic-Lagravière will be served during several additional events at the festival, including Chateau Gazin-Rocquencourt 2018 Red.
###
About Château Malartic-Lagravière
The Bonnie Family’s wine journey began a little over two decades ago when the Belgian couple, Alfred and Michèle Bonnie, were seduced by Château Malartic-Lagravière, Grand Cru Classé de Graves in Léognan, near Bordeaux. Since then, their children Véronique and Jean-Jacques have led Malartic Estates with passion and determination which were completed in 2005 with the addition of Château Gazin Rocquencourt (Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux) and Bodega DiamAndes (Mendoza, Argentina).
For more than 25 years, the Bonnie Family Estates have produced exceptional wines, respecting the place and its ecosystem. With a sustainable approach, they are looking for the unique expression of each terroir, a perfect balance and a gourmet complexity, that make them the perfect allies of gastronomy. They appear on the menus of all the best restaurants around the world.
Meghan McDonagh
IT Public Relations
+1 212-941-5595
email us here