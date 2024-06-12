Métis Crossing and University of Alberta Launch Innovative Cultural Course
We are honoured to collaborate with the University of Alberta on this transformative course. It represents a significant step in sharing the rich cultural heritage of the Métis people.”SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Métis Crossing is proud to announce the launch of “Indigenous Peoples & Canada at Métis Crossing,” an executive cultural understanding retreat developed in partnership with the Faculty of Native Studies at the University of Alberta. This 4-day retreat aims to deepen understanding and appreciation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada with a particular focus on Metis culture, history, and traditions among participants and the broader community. Participants will receive a certificate of completion and a digital badge issued by the University of Alberta and Métis Crossing, an affiliate of the Métis Nation within Alberta.
— Juanita Marois, CEO
The partnership between Métis Crossing and the University of Alberta underscores a shared commitment to education, cultural preservation, and reconciliation. This course is aimed towards executives and professionals looking to expand their knowledge on this important subject and is designed to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of Canada’s relationship with Indigenous peoples and Métis culture.
Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are honoured to collaborate with the University of Alberta on this transformative course. It represents a significant step in sharing the rich cultural heritage of the Métis people. By educating and engaging students, we are fostering a deeper respect and understanding of our history and traditions."
This new course combines academic rigor with immersive cultural experiences, providing participants with a unique and comprehensive understanding of Métis heritage. Attendees will explore historical and contemporary Indigenous experiences to understand the legacy of settler colonialism and affirm Indigenous self-determination, and deepen their appreciation of the Métis by participating in land-based experiences rooted in Métis culture and history. The program will be hosted at Métis Crossing, Alberta’s largest destination for Métis cultural interpretation, education, and tourism.
Dr. Paul L. Gareau, a Métis Citizen and Associate Dean (Graduate Studies) in the Faculty of Native Studies, highlighted the university's commitment to community engagement and cultural education. "The Faculty of Native Studies and the University of Alberta is dedicated to fostering inclusivity and diversity in our educational programs. Partnering with Métis Crossing allows us to offer students an unparalleled opportunity to learn directly from Métis knowledge keepers and immerse themselves in the culture. This course is a testament to our commitment to reconciliation and education."
The retreat will offer exposure to various aspects of Métis culture, including traditional arts, music, dance, and storytelling. Participants will also engage in signature experiences led by Métis Crossing team members that promote cultural exchange and understanding. This immersive approach ensures that learners gain both theoretical knowledge and practical insights into Métis lifeways and worldviews.
For more information about the course and how to enroll, please visit the Métis Crossing website
About Métis Crossing
Métis Crossing is Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, designed as a gateway to the experiences of the Métis people. Its location on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River has historical significance as a traditional gathering place for the Métis community, and our First Nations ancestors before. Métis Crossing continues to serve as a beacon of culture, innovation, and connection for Métis people across Alberta, and is committed to the sustainability and growth of the Métis community through cultural expression and educational programs.
About the Faculty of Native Studies
Established in 1984 as the School of Native Studies, the Faculty of Native Studies is the only faculty of its kind in North America. Educating Indigenous and non-Indigenous students through community engagement, teaching and research focused on the complexity of Indigenous issues and thought, it strives to create transformative change through research and teaching with real-world impact.
