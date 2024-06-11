Nashville General Hospital Announces State Legislation to Expand Healthcare Incentive Program
TN Governor Signs Bill to Expand Program to All State Employees, Families & Retirees
By removing out-of-pocket costs for state employees, this legislation aims to level the healthcare playing field.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville General Hospital (NGH), Middle Tennessee’s public safety-net hospital serving Nashville and Davidson County is pleased to announce the passing of state legislation to expand its Healthcare Incentive Program. The program was developed by NGH to benefit all state employees, dependents and retirees. The bill, HB1960, was first introduced by State Representative Jason Powell, which was then cosponsored by Senator Heidi Campbell in the Senate, becoming one of the few bipartisan bills that passed unanimously in the 113th Tennessee General Assembly. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the bill on May 28, 2024, and it goes into effect on July 1, 2024. This legislation aims to revolutionize healthcare access for state employees by ensuring that access to healthcare is based on a patient’s need, not their zip code.
— Dr. Joseph Webb
In Tennessee, a glaring gap in healthcare access persists, embodied by the fact that more than 36% of the state’s population, approximately 2.5 million people, live in areas designated as “healthcare deserts” – regions that lack essential services including pharmacies, primary care, hospitals, and emergency services.
“By removing out-of-pocket costs for state employees, this legislation aims to level the healthcare playing field,” said Dr. Joseph Webb, MSHA, FACHE, NGH chief executive officer. “Ensuring equitable access to medical services for all state workers, particularly those who are of a minority background, is a critical step towards reducing disparities and improving long-term health outcomes, thus contributing to increased longevity and reduced healthcare complications among Tennessee's minority populations.”
The new legislation marks a significant shift in healthcare accessibility for Tennessee’s state employees. This program waives various out-of-pocket expenses such as deductibles, copays, and coinsurance for medical, surgical, and mental health care. Notably, this coverage extends to all state employees and their families participating in the state group insurance plan.
The passing of this bill follows the 15th anniversary of NGH’s successful Metro Healthcare Incentive Program. In 2023 alone, more than 1,600 Metro employees, family members, and pensioners utilized the program, accounting for nearly 6,000 visits to Nashville General Hospital facilities. The financial relief provided to Metro employees amounted to over $600,000 in saved out-of-pocket expenses last year, totaling approximately $3.9 million in savings since the program’s inception. The newly passed bill extends these benefits, allowing state employees to access high-quality healthcare within the Nashville General Hospital system without the worry of high out-of-pocket costs, thus enhancing their overall well-being and job satisfaction.
About Nashville General Hospital
For more than a century, Nashville General Hospital has been serving the community as a steadfast beacon of care and compassion — making outstanding, comprehensive health care accessible to all. Here, all are welcomed, and all are treated equally. We serve as a lifeline for health needs of the Nashville community. Your well-being is our primary concern — and our experienced and skilled professionals are here to nurture both health and hope. Every day, we earn the trust of our neighbors through our integrity, accountability, and accessibility. We look forward to another hundred years of providing the care and respect our patients and their families deserve. For more information visit: https://nashvillegeneral.org/
