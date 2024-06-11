Nancy E. (Peña) Sloss: Nurse, Mother, Grandmother, and Beloved Tía

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

Nancy E. (Peña) Sloss of Arcata, passed away on October 15, 2023. Born June 25, 1938 in La Lima, Honduras to Joe Peña and Marie Andrews, the oldest out of 10 siblings. She immigrated to the United States to live with her grandmother and go to high school in Andover, New Hampshire. Her grandmother had a nursing home, and while helping out with patients, Nancy discovered her true calling to become a nurse. She came to Humboldt County to finish high school, spending her junior year at Eureka High School and then moving to Crannel, ultimately graduating from Arcata High School, class of 1958. While living in Crannel, she met her husband Jim C. Sloss, and celebrated 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2014. Together, they enjoyed traveling to Honduras, Arkansas, and could always be seen attending their children and grandchildrens’ events. Nancy was blessed to be able to spend her last years in the loving care of her son and daughter, Jackie Sloss and Jimmy Sloss in their respective homes. She also enjoyed visits from a large and extended family of nieces and nephews who made it a point to visit their Tia when they were able.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Sloss, her parents Joe Peña and Marie Andrews, her siblings Hilda, Mary and Carlos, as well as niece Jeanette. She is survived by her children Jimmy Sloss and Jackie Sloss, and her grandchildren Branndon and Jessie Sloss, her siblings Joseph, Brenda, Sandie, Jenny, Xenia, Liz and Karla, as well as a large extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 22, 2024 at the Wharfinger Building (1 Marina Way) in Eureka from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.