New Haven Barracks/ Interference with Access to 911

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5002608

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 6/11/24, 0938 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Button Bay State Park, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Interference with access to emergency services

 

ACCUSED: Dustin Blouin

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

VICTIM: Four Twenty Jake

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/11/24 at approximately 0938 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance at Button Bay State Park in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Dustin Blouin (27) prevented Four Twenty Jake (26) from calling 911 by taking his cell phone during an argument. Blouin was issued a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

