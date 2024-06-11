New Haven Barracks/ Interference with Access to 911
CASE#: 24B5002608
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/11/24, 0938 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Button Bay State Park, Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: Interference with access to emergency services
ACCUSED: Dustin Blouin
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
VICTIM: Four Twenty Jake
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/11/24 at approximately 0938 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance at Button Bay State Park in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed Dustin Blouin (27) prevented Four Twenty Jake (26) from calling 911 by taking his cell phone during an argument. Blouin was issued a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
