invenioLSI Wins Tech Service Provider of the Year Award at The PowerList Awards 2024

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI has been awarded the Tech Service Provider of the Year at The PowerList Awards 2024. This award recognizes invenioLSI’s exceptional service delivery, innovation, and expertise in the tech industry.

“We are honored to receive this award. It underscores our commitment to delivering top-notch tech services to our clients,” said Mr. Abith Ali of invenioLSI.

Speaking at the event, Mr. M. A. Sridhar, CEO of Roshcomm, the event organiser, said, "We are so pleased to recognise invenioLSI with the “Tech Service Provider of the Year Award” at The PowerList Middle East Awards 2024. The Awards entries were reviewed through a rigorous and impartial judging process by an independent Panel of Jury comprising of esteemed experts in various fields located in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA and Canada. The PowerList Awards continues to provide a platform to recognise good practices and inspire change, by recognizing the best and brightest. We are proud to recognise invenioLSI for their innovative approach to providing Service in the Tech field. This award is a testament to invenioLSI’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions. We are proud to have recognized invenioLSI for their innovative services”

About invenioLSI

invenioLSI is a leading provider of enterprise software solutions committed to empowering organizations to maximize the potential of cutting-edge ERP software solutions for enhanced business growth and efficiency. invenioLSI's dedicated experts and their steadfast customer-centric approach have cemented a reputation for delivering exceptional value and services to its clients.

