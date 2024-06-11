Purpose Legal Partners with Everlaw to Launch Comprehensive Training Program
Purpose Legal expands its long-standing partnership with Everlaw by establishing a comprehensive training and support program.
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose Legal, a leader in litigation services and legal technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its long-standing partnership with Everlaw by establishing a comprehensive training and support program. This initiative aims to enhance user experience and ensure the effective utilization of Everlaw's advanced features.
— Kris Taylor, President
Purpose Legal’s President, Kris Taylor, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We have been proud partners with Everlaw for a couple of years, and we truly admire their innovative approach to legal technology. Our new training program underscores our commitment to helping users fully leverage Everlaw's powerful tools. By providing expert training and ongoing support, we aim to ensure users can maximize the platform's capabilities."
Key Objectives of the Training Program:
• Specialized Training Infrastructure: Establish an internal team of dedicated Everlaw training experts.
• Support for Everlaw’s Onboarding Process: Seamless integration of Everlaw's onboarding best practices to ensure consistency and efficiency for users.
• Enhanced User Competence and Satisfaction: Ensure proficient use of Everlaw, boosting operational efficiency and satisfaction.
• Long-Term User Support: Continuous support from trained project managers.
• Expertise in Advanced Features: Develop and share knowledge on Everlaw’s TAR and AI functionalities.
The training program will feature tailored modules, regular updates, workshops, and dedicated support channels. This initiative aims not only to educate users on the Everlaw platform but also to provide long-term support through expert project management, enhancing user experience and ensuring effective use of the platform’s advanced features. Through dedicated training resources and a strategic marketing effort, we aim to foster widespread proficiency in utilizing Everlaw, ultimately enhancing user experience and platform engagement. We will also host frequent sessions to update users on new features and best practices.
Kris Taylor added, "Our goal is to set a new standard for comprehensive training and support in the legal tech industry. We believe this program will greatly benefit our clients and Everlaw users, ensuring they are well-equipped to harness the full potential of the platform."
For more information about the training program, please contact:
• Kris Taylor, President | Purpose Legal: krist@purposelegal.io
About Purpose Legal
Purpose Legal is a leader in eDiscovery, document review, and legal technology services. Our diverse team of experienced, talented, and motivated people are our greatest asset. The company assists multinational corporations, law firms, government entities, and channel partners through best-in-breed software, creative managed services solutions, and deep industry expertise. Purpose delivers expertise in litigation support, HSR second requests, internal compliance, and regulatory investigations, core eDiscovery services and technology, document review, information governance, data breach discovery, commercial contract review, and data science. We hire and develop experienced industry professionals, who combined with proven processes and robust technology, help us deliver consistently effective solutions to our many valued clients. The company has a global reach and serves clients throughout North America, the EU, and India. Learn more at www.purposelegal.io.
About Everlaw
Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex eDiscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw's combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth.
Savannah Zimmer
Purpose Legal
+1 813-781-9659
