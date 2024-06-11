InventionHome® Inventors Create Attachments for Tractor Trailer Brakes that Deliver Deicer to Quickly Unfreeze Brakes
EINPresswire.com/ -- Calvin M. and Jay L. of South Bend, IN are the creators of the Brake Buster, an anti-freeze system for tractor trailer brakes. The device attaches to the existing glad hands of the tractor trailer and allow the user to inject deicer directly into the brake system to unfreeze trailer brakes. It is comprised of an aluminum T-valve that connects directly to the glad hands of the brake line, eliminating the need to manually disconnect them.
Brake Buster exponentially speeds up the brake de-icing process by integrating the deicer solution within the existing glad hand of the trailer by connecting directly to the brake line hydraulics. Users can save extensive time and effort, allowing them to get back on the road faster.
The market for tractor trailer brake deicers is a specialized segment within the broader automotive and transportation industry, particularly focused on commercial vehicles. Brake deicers are essential for maintaining the functionality and safety of tractor trailers in cold climates where ice and snow can affect braking systems. Increasingly stringent safety regulations and standards for commercial vehicles drive the adoption of effective brake deicing solutions.
With ongoing advancements in technology and increasing regulatory requirements, the demand for high-quality brake deicers is expected to continue growing. Key players in the market are likely to focus on developing more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly products to meet the evolving needs of the industry. While there are currently several deicer products available on the market, they still take considerable time to fully de-ice commercial brake systems due to the laborious method of application. The Brake Buster is innovative, versatile, and easy to install/de-install. As a universal commercial truck attachment, it will significantly expand any manufacturer’s product line.
Calvin and Jay filed their Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Brake Buster product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Brake Buster can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com