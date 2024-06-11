St. Augustine Is Going to Romania
St. Augustine's Azadani Dojo Getting Ready for Competition in the European Kyokushin-Kan ChampionshipSAINT AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the beautiful Ancient city of St. Augustine, FL — Excitement is beginning to build as the renowned Azadani Dojo prepares to proudly represent the United States and the sunny state of Florida at the prestigious European Kyokushin-Kan 2024 Championship in Cluj Napoca, Romania this September 7th-8th. This event marks a historic moment for the dojo, the city, and the entire Northeast Florida region, as this is the first Kyokushin karate dojo to open its doors in this area.
Under the wise expert guidance of Shihan Seyar Azadani, a martial artist of incredible distinction, the dojo is rapidly establishing itself as a beacon of excellence in the lives of its students and the martial arts community. Shihan Seyar Azadani, a 6th Dan Black Belt in Kyokushin, is one of only three Kyokushin instructors and martial artists in America to hold the remarkable, admired “Shihan” status in Kyokushin-kan International Karate do organization, a testament to his wise expertise, dedication, self-discipline and contribution to the art of Kyokushin karate.
The upcoming championship in Romania will see Azadani Dojo's top students competing against some of the best practitioners from across Europe, and all over the world. This event is not just a competition; it is a celebration of immaculate skill, human spirit, and the indomitable will of humanity, all qualities that Shihan Azadani and the Azadani dojo embody.
A Legacy of Excellence
The Azadani Dojo has been a transformative force in the lives of its students, children or adult Shihan Azadani is admired and respected. They will all agree the St. Augustine’s community is fortunate to have this type of disciplined art nestled inside its city. Shihan Azadani's style of teaching goes beyond typical martial arts training; he instills values of discipline, respect, and perseverance. Allowing his students to not only learn how to fight but learn their abilities have no limitations; that they can achieve much more in life than they thought was possible.
"I have been in other styles of Martial Arts, but Shihan Azadani's teachings have brought me to a whole other level, “says L.J. Powers, an orange belt, 12-year-old student at the dojo. "There are no words for the confidence and strength I've gained. Competing in Europe or anywhere for that matter would be a dream come true and a chance to show what I have learned as I gain more experience by competing against others as they show off their skills too."
The Road to Romania
The journey to the European Championship will be an exciting educational experience for the students of Shihan Azadani; as they delve deep into their very own skill sets they will each get to swim in a new culture and enrich their lives with an ultimate unforgettable experience.
The Azadani students will arrive in Cluju Napoca, Romania and head to the inviting party, Shihan lonel Stancu (County Representative), Sensei Viorel Tatar (Branch Chief) and the Budo Gym Napoca Sport Club to meet their competitors.
A Bright Future
As the Azadani Dojo prepares to embark on this international journey, the excitement is palpable, and the true meaning of Kyokushin-Kan will become more real in their lives more than ever. This milestone is a testament to the dojo's commitment to excellence and seeing the “Ultimate Truth” (Kyokushin) of this art as a family (Kan) in strength, resilience and love of the art as a community. The European Kyokushin-kan Championship is just the beginning, as Shihan Azadani continues to elevate his dojo and inspire future generations of martial artists in St. Augustine.
In a few short months, the world will witness the strength, skill, and spirit of St. Augustine's Azadani Dojo. As competitors all over the world step onto the mat in Romania, they carry with them the hopes and pride of an entire martial arts community, ready to make history on the global stage.
“Hard Training; Strength, Commitment and Love to ALL of you the Kyokushin-Kan way!”
Shihan Azadani
