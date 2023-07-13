Leopard Project Controls Congratulates Dawod Faisal for Passing his FE Exam
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leopard Project Controls Congratulates "Dawod "Faisal for Passing his FE Exam. Dawod works as a Project Manager at Leopard Project Controls. Dawod assists Construction Scheduling Consultants at Leopard Projects, helping with project drawings and specifications and ensuring the project scope is captured correctly during the development of Design and Construction Baselines.
Dawod is an accomplished and result-driven professional project manager with 19+ years of extensive experience in multi-million-dollar roads, bridges, buildings, water supply, power supply, engineering design, income generation, city planning, and design projects. Dawod Faisal is a certified project management professional (PMP) 2021. Both member of PMI and Sacramento PMP chapter.
Dawod previously worked for the World Bank, JICA, UNOPS in Project Management roles. Dawod moved to USA in 2021 with his family, and lives in Carmichael, California. Since moving to the United States, Dawod also has obtained his PMP credential certificate from Project Management Institute (PMI), plus other industry related credential certificates. Dawod has received multiple awards in leadership and project management during his professional career.
Leopard Project Controls specializes in assisting Prime Contractors with Construction Scheduling Services. We have extensive experience supporting Federal and State agencies with Construction Critical Path Method (CPM) Baseline NAS Schedule Development and CPM Schedule Progress Update Support Services.
Leopard Project Controls is a Certified Small Disadvantaged Business, Virginia’s Certified Small and Micro Business, and a Florida Certified Minority-owned and Certified DBE Business Enterprise.
Leopard’s construction scheduling consultants come from management, engineering, and construction. Leopard's scheduling & construction expertise ensures that Leopard’s project controls solutions play an essential role in assisting their clients in delivering healthy projects.
Leopard Project Controls assists project owners and construction companies with CPM Scheduling services and Owner’s Representative services. Leopard Project Controls leverages 20+ years of deep CPM Scheduling and Construction Management Services experience to assist our clients.
