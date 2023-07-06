From Afghanistan to numerous professional and business certifications in the USA
Seyar Azadani, an Afghan-American Fulbright Scholar, owns a successful Construction Management Consulting CompanySAINT AUGUSTIN, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seyar Azadani, an Afghan American who immigrated to the US in early 2016, has not only realized the dream of owning an engineering consultancy firm but also has achieved multiple professional and business certifications in engineering, construction management, and consultancy.
Before Seyar moving to USA, he worked with the US Army Corps of Engineers Projects in Afghanistan, where he served as a construction manager and contractor, building military facilities. One of Seyar’s main projects, as the Project Construction Director, was constructing and completing the USACE-funded Afghan National Police Training Facility, a $200+ million project.
Seyar is a Fulbright Scholar, and he has received his Master of Science degree from New York University (NYU) in Construction Management.
His company, Leopard Project Controls, LLC, established in Virginia in early Sep of 2019, is now a top Construction Scheduling Consulting firm in the US. Seyar and his team at Leopard Project Controls, LLC have provided Engineering and Construction Management Services on Federal and State projects in the capacity of Project Controls Specialists and Independent Construction CPM Scheduling Consultants.
Leopard Project Controls, LLC assists construction teams, developers, and project owners with Construction Management Services, CPM Scheduling Services, and Owner’s Representative Services. Leopard Project Controls leverages 20 years of engineering, construction management, and project controls experience. Leopard Project Controls, LLC specializes in helping Prime Contractors of Federal and State Agencies as their CPM Scheduling Consultants.
Leopard Project Controls is a Florida State Certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) and a registered Small and Micro business in the SWaM program of the Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity (DSBSD). To learn more about the construction scheduling and project controls firm, visit the Leopard Project Controls website.
