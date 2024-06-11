Armed Forces Brewing Company Triumphs as People’s Choice for Best Brewery at CoVA Battle of the Burgers
Patriotic Military, Veteran & First Responder Tribute Brewing Company Wins Yet Another People's Choice Award
We started this incredible journey with a small team and a huge dream, and today, we stand proudly alongside our 10,500+ investors who share our vision and passion.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armed Forces Brewing Company just keeps on winning! On the heels of their recent win in Punta Gorda, Florida, where their Cat Shot Beer was selected as top contender over 15 other breweries’ entries, the company is pleased to announce their winning of the 1st Place People’s Choice award for Best Brewery at the Coastal Virginia Battle of the Burgers, an event sponsored by CoVA Magazine. This annual event, which was held Saturday, June 8 in Chesapeake, Virginia, featured some of the best burger builders and breweries in the region. Armed Forces Brewing Company emerged victorious against other local brewery favorites.
Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company, expressed his gratitude for this local achievement. "We are incredibly honored to be named the People’s Choice 1st Place Winner for Best Brewery at this year’s Coastal Virginia Battle of the Burgers. Competing against such outstanding breweries and coming out on top is a testament to the dedication to excellence of our entire team. We are deeply grateful to our loyal fans and the community for their unwavering support. This win motivates us to continue brewing exceptional beers that bring people together, celebrate our armed forces and first responders, and honor our military veterans.”
Founded in 2019 with a vision to pay homage to the men and women of the military and veterans who have served our country, Armed Forces Brewing Company has quickly gained momentum, fueled by its commitment to patriotism, community, and brewing exceptional beers. Its beer is currently distributed in 10 states with plans to distribute across the country and export internationally. The products can be found in restaurant chains like Mission BBQ, Texas Roadhouse and Buffalo Wild Wings, as well as in select locations of Harris Teeter, Publix, Walmart, Food Lion, Winn Dixie, Kroger and many others. A portion of its sales is distributed through the AFBC Veterans’ Foundation to organizations that help homeless Veterans, combat PTSD, and address the Veteran suicide crisis.
Armed Forces Brewing Company is owned by over 10,500 individual investors, most with military or first responder connections. For information on how to become an owner at Armed Forces Brewing Company for as little as a $200 investment, go to OwnArmedForcesBrewing.com. "We started this incredible journey with a small team and a huge dream, and today, we stand proudly alongside our investors who share our vision and passion,” said CEO Alan Beal. “There is a great consumer demand for our delicious brews and our unabashedly patriotic beer brand. Together, we are building something truly special."
Armed Forces Brewing Company extends its heartfelt thanks to CoVA Magazine for hosting a spectacular event and to all the participants and attendees who made the day memorable. The company looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence and participating in future events that celebrate the best of local food and drink.
To learn more about Armed Forces Brewing Company and how to become a shareholder, visit OwnArmedForcesBrewingco.com.
ABOUT ARMED FORCES BREWING COMPANY
Armed Forces Brewing Company, a military tribute brewing company, pays homage to the Military, First Responders, Veterans, American Patriots, and their families. Founded in 2019 and built by a team that includes an award-winning brewmaster, experienced leaders from the restaurant and hospitality industry and military veterans, Armed Forces Brewing Company continues to expand its operations and distribution nationwide. Investors in Armed Forces Brewing Company are from all 50 states and currently number over 10,500 —and the number is rapidly increasing. Ownership shares available for as little $12.50 each with a minimum investment of only $200. For more information on Armed Forces Brewing Company, visit OwnArmedForcesBrewingco.com.
