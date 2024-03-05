Rapidly Expanding Armed Forces Brewing Company Celebrates Milestone Achievement of 10,000 Investors
This achievement underscores the widespread enthusiasm of Americans who support businesses with patriotic values, the military, veterans and first responders.
Together, we are building something truly special.”NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Armed Forces Brewing Company, the military tribute brewing company dedicated to honoring and supporting the nation's military, veterans and first responders, is delighted to announce a significant milestone in its journey – the addition of its 10,000th investor to its shareholder family.
— Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company
Founded in 2019 with a vision to pay homage to the men and women of the military and veterans who have served the United States, Armed Forces Brewing Company has quickly gained momentum, fueled by its commitment to patriotism, community, and brewing exceptional beers. A portion of its sales is distributed through the AFBC Veterans’ Foundation to organizations that help homeless Veterans, combat PTSD, and address the Veteran suicide crisis.
Alan Beal, CEO of Armed Forces Brewing Company, expressed his gratitude and excitement for reaching this milestone: "We started this incredible journey with a small team and a huge dream, and today, we stand proudly alongside 10,000+ investors who share our vision and passion. This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of America-loving shareholders across the nation, as well as to the consumer demand for an unabashedly patriotic beer brand. Together, we are building something truly special."
The company's award-winning Brewmaster, Bob Rupprecht, also shared his thoughts on this significant achievement. "As a brewmaster, it's incredibly rewarding to see the enthusiasm and support for our craft. Every can of Armed Forces Brewing Company beer truly is a tribute to the brave individuals who serve our country. I'm honored to be a part of this journey, and I'm excited to continue brewing exceptional beers that honor our military and first responder heritage."
Over ninety percent of Armed Forces Brewing Company’s investors are either active-duty military, veterans or from a military family. With a minimum required investment of only $200, owning Armed Forces Brewing Company’s stock is a first-time investment experience for many of its 10,000+ shareholders. “I have several friends and family members who own stock in Armed Forces Brewing Company,” said AFBC investor, Taylor Waldron. “With such a small investment required, I was able to jump on board and own a piece of company. I see this as an opportunity to honor both my grandfathers who were in the Navy. Great beer, great people and a great mission. That translates to a great investment in my view,” she added.
Armed Forces Brewing Company is currently available in 10 states, with plans to rapidly enter additional national and global distribution markets. With its beer already approved for distribution into Publix, ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, Total Wine, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Military Exchanges, Winn Dixie, Wal-Mart, Fresh Market, Kroger, Weis Markets, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, Miller’s Alehouse, Hooters, Mission BBQ and others, the company is poised for continued growth and success.
To learn more about Armed Forces Brewing Company and how to become a shareholder, visit OwnArmedForcesBrewingco.com.
ABOUT ARMED FORCES BREWING COMPANY
Armed Forces Brewing Company, a military tribute brewing company, pays homage to the Military, First Responders, Veterans, American Patriots, and their families. Founded in 2019 and built by a team that includes an award-winning brewmaster, experienced leaders from the restaurant and hospitality industry and military veterans, Armed Forces Brewing Company continues to expand its operations and distribution nationwide. Investors in Armed Forces Brewing Company are from all 50 states and currently number over 10,000 —and the number is rapidly increasing. Ownership shares available for as little $12.50 each with a minimum investment of only $200. For more information on Armed Forces Brewing Company, visit OwnArmedForcesBrewingco.com.
