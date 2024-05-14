Hall of Fame Boxer Carlos Palomino’s Rag-to-Riches Story—Hollywood Motion Picture in Development

Carlos Palomino, WBC Eight-Time Welterweight World Champion Carlos Palomino Winning Yet Again!

Carlos Palomino overcame astronomical odds to become a world champion boxer and television & movie actor—now his story is becoming a movie.

I wanted my story told to help inspire Hispanics and Latinos in America and around the world. If a guy like me born into poverty in Mexico can make it, anybody can.” — Carlos Palomino

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Born into poverty in Mexico, sickly and living in a tiny house with dirt floors and no electricity, Carlos Palomino overcame astronomical odds to become a world champion boxer and television and movie actor. In the 70s, Carlos rose to fame as a fierce and talented contender, defending the WBC Welterweight World Championship seven times and earning induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Retiring to pursue an acting career, Carlos would go on to appear in more than 40 films and television shows.At last, his amazing true story of hard work, determination, tenacity, and grit is about to become a Hollywood motion picture . Financed by movie enthusiasts, boxing fans and Hispanic community supporters through crowdfunding, this inspiring project which will accurately and positively portray the Hispanic and Latino community. It is an uplifting tale of rewarded perseverance, Carlos overcoming almost insurmountable challenges and personal tragedy to become a true champion, both in and outside the ring."When they first approached me about making a Hollywood movie about my life, I thought —my story is so incredible, no one is going to believe it. I wanted my story told to help inspire Hispanics and Latinos in America and around the world. If a guy like me born into poverty in Mexico can make it, anybody can,” said Carlos Palomino. “"When they told me that we were also going to let anyone anywhere in the world own part of the movie along with me—they had me sold."The movie will reveal how much of Carlos’ relentless drive for success was rooted in his desire to please his tough disciplinarian father—and how he could never do enough to earn his approval. Audiences will discover why Carlos’ mother dressed him as a girl until he was seven years old and how he learned to fight and survive on the tough streets of Mexico. Carlos would later legally immigrate to the United States and become a college graduate and U.S. citizen. Taking up boxing once he joined the U.S. Army, Carlos worked up the amateur ranks to become the national AAU champion and the two-time U.S. Army Champion.After a promising start to his professional boxing career, a series of unlikely events led to Carlos being offered a WBC World Welterweight Title fight at Wembley Stadium in London against the world champion – Great Britain’s John Stracey. The movie will show how Carlos, a huge underdog, knocked Stracey out in front of his home crowd with a vicious body attack.The movie explores the loving relationship between Carlos and his younger brother Paul, who tragically perished along with the entire 1980 Olympic boxing team in a plane crash. Unable to shake the tragedy of his brother’s death, Carlos is dealt another blow as his father falls gravely ill. Carlos’s father passes away without ever explaining why he always implored Carlos to “Do More, Do Better.”Carlos decides to pay homage to his father and brother in a way only he can. At age 47, weighing only ½ pound more than when he retired 18 years earlier, Carlos mounts an improbable comeback in the ring, shocking the sports world by knocking out a two-time world champion in a rousing bout that leaves the crowd on its feet chanting “Palomino, Palomino.”Carlos Palomino is available for guest interviews. Contact Pam@Mavertise.com to schedule.Find out more about The Untold True Story of a Boxing Legend, Palomino at PalominoMovie.com and find out how to own a part of the movie for as little as a $200 investment at InvestPalominoMovie.com.

Find out how to own part of the Palomino Movie for as little as $200