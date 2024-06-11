Entrex Carbon Market and Energex Power to Launch Mobile Abandoned Natural Gas Data Centers in Ohio
Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) and Energex Power announce today the launch of a series of abandoned natural gas mobile data centers across Ohio.
Some municipal resources are offering help to establish initiatives which enhance the federal ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ benefits providing added incentives for capital investing in these projects.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC: RGLG) and Energex Power (www.EnergexPower.com) announce today the launch of a series of abandoned natural gas mobile data centers across Ohio.
— Thomas Harblin
“In working with Energex we have established a strong footprint of abandoned gas wells across Ohio which we believe will make productive mobile data mining facilities” said Stephen H. Watkins CEO of Entrex. “We’re aggressively working with capital and banking sources while separately managing vendors and suppliers to scale these first locations across Ohio”.
“There’s a lot of moving parts as we measure and establish the productive wells from the available resources we have” said Phil Parker, CEO of Energex Power. “We anticipate building out our operations and management facilities in Ohio which will establish a workforce to manage both the installation and maintenance and even technology teams” he continued.
“Somehow the noise working across Ohio has started other States to call offering benefits for us capping their abandoned wells” said Tom Harblin Partner in the Entrex Carbon Market. “Some municipal and state resources are offering help to establish financial and employment initiatives which enhance the federal ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ benefits providing added incentives for our capital resources investing in these projects”.
About Entrex Carbon Market:
Entrex Carbon Market established a leading market to trade securitized carbon offsets. Today the company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today the company works with dozens of carbon projects, each registered and authenticated to provide credible, institutional, securities traded to customers through broker dealers servicing their client’s needs.
