SCDE Announces More Than 1,300 Free Summer Meals Sites

Free meals are available for South Carolina kids and teens under the age of 18 this summer. Hundreds of sites are now operational across the state participating in either the Summer Break Café (SBC) or Seamless Summer Option (SSO) meal programs.

The two Summer Food Service Programs are funded by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE). Both programs aim to ensure that no child goes hungry during the summer months.

Across South Carolina there will be more than 1,350 summer meal sites at some point from June to August.

“Our commitment to the wellbeing of South Carolina’s children does not stop once school is out,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “We are grateful to all our partners who have stepped up to partner with families to provide access to these nutritious meals for students across the Palmetto State.”

Last summer, partners served nearly 3.3 million meals to students all over South Carolina through either the Summer Break Café or the Summer Seamless Option.

Any child 18 and under can enjoy free breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks at a variety of locations including schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and churches.

The type of meals and times of operation vary at each site, ensuring flexibility and convenience for families. In some eligible sites located in rural areas, there is the availability of grab and go meals (non-congregate meals). Contact the sites in your area to verify their meal service methods.

For more information on meal site locations and operating times, explore the USDA Summer Meals Map or text ‘FOOD’ to 304-304.