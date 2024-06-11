New Novel “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall” Sheds Light on Racial Injustice
Author John W. Roberts examines the pervasive impact of systemic racism through a gripping narrative set in 1950s South Carolina.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John W. Roberts, a distinguished author and academic, presents his latest novel, “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall”. This powerful narrative, set in a fictional South Carolina town during the late 1950s and early 1960s, explores the harrowing journey of Quentin Marshall, an African American man wrongfully accused of raping and murdering Carley Andrews, a young White woman. Despite his innocence, Quentin is swiftly tried, convicted, and sentenced to death, highlighting the deep-seated racial prejudices of the time.
“With Eyes Wide Open” transcends the typical wrongful conviction story by delving into the corrosive effects of systemic racism on individuals and communities. The novel is structured through a series of overlapping monologues from various characters, providing a complex and layered perspective on the events. This narrative approach offers a profound insight into the motivations and internal conflicts of those involved, whether they actively participate, oppose, or passively observe the unfolding tragedy.
With academic positions at the University of Missouri, the University of Pennsylvania, and The Ohio State University, author John W. Roberts brings a wealth of knowledge to his writing as he has significantly contributed to the fields of English and African American Studies. His role as Deputy Chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities during the Clinton administration further underscores his commitment to cultural and educational advancement.
John W. Roberts’ significant literary contributions have also been recognized in an advertisement featured in the May 13, 2024 issue of Publishers Weekly through this link https://www.digitalpw.com/digitalpw/20240513/MobilePagedReplica.action?pm=2&folio=100#pg102,
a leading multimedia news platform known as "the bible of the book business". It provides comprehensive coverage of the book publishing industry, including reviews, industry statistics, and feature articles, reaching a diverse audience of publishers, booksellers, librarians, literary agents, authors, and book enthusiasts.
For readers eager to delve into “With Eyes Wide Open: The Execution of Quentin Marshall” and explore the profound themes it addresses, the book is available for purchase on Amazon and other leading book retailers worldwide, also available in audiobook, digital and paperback formats.
