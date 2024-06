Acclaimed Founders of Manic Panic NYC to Host Live Event for Signed Copies of Their Book, Manic Panic: Living In Color - A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life

Tish & Snooky Bellomo, Punk Rock Pioneers & Founders of Manic Panic NYC, Join the Rock ‘n’ Roll Channel of TalkShopLive, the Leading Live Commerce & Retail Media Enablement Platform, for an Exclusive Discussion & Signed Book Sale June 20, at 7 PM EDT

NEW YORK , NY, USA , June 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tish and Snooky, the iconic founders of Manic Panic NYC, to host a special live event to celebrate their book, Manic Panic: Living In Color - A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life. The event will be broadcast on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Channel of TalkShopLive on Thursday, June 20, at 7 PM EDT. The sisters will offer signed copies of the book.In their book, Tish and Snooky explore their extraordinary lives, sharing stories from their illustrious singing career, the inception of the first-ever punk store in NYC, and the creation of the legendary Manic Panic hair color brand, which has remained a vibrant force for 47 years. This live event offers an exclusive chance for attendees to hear firsthand about the journey behind the book, its core themes, and participate in a Q&A session.Tish and Snooky, revered as the High Priestesses of Punk™, have made significant contributions to the New York City punk scene and led the punk fashion trend that continues to reign across the Nation. An extensive singing career, including a tenure as former Blondie band members, and their pioneering role in launching the world’s foremost vivid hair color brand, which remains family, minority and women-owned, have cemented Tish & Snooky’s legacy. The Manic Panic: Living In Color - A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life book captivates readers with tales that shock, excite, and inspire.“We are thrilled to share Manic Panic: Living In Color - A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Channel audience and look forward to discussing it live,” said Tish. “This book represents our contributions to the punk and rock scene, as well as to the beauty industry” added Snooky.The event will be streamed on TalkShopLive’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Channel. During the event, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase the book at a special rate, with copies autographed by the sisters! Registered users of TalkShopLive can also ask questions in the live chat. Registration is free.Viewers can watch and shop here: https://talkshop.live/watch/QrO10AmR-oPS Media and others are encouraged to embed the video:

