Acclaimed Founders of Manic Panic NYC to Host Live Event for Signed Copies of Their Book, Manic Panic: Living In Color - A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life
Tish & Snooky Bellomo, Punk Rock Pioneers & Founders of Manic Panic NYC, Join the Rock ‘n’ Roll Channel of TalkShopLive, the Leading Live Commerce & Retail Media Enablement Platform, for an Exclusive Discussion & Signed Book Sale June 20, at 7 PM EDT
We are thrilled to share Manic Panic: Living In Color - A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Channel audience and look forward to discussing it live”NEW YORK , NY, USA , June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tish and Snooky, the iconic founders of Manic Panic NYC®, to host a special live event to celebrate their book, Manic Panic: Living In Color - A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life. The event will be broadcast on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Channel of TalkShopLive on Thursday, June 20, at 7 PM EDT. The sisters will offer signed copies of the book.
In their book, Tish and Snooky explore their extraordinary lives, sharing stories from their illustrious singing career, the inception of the first-ever punk store in NYC, and the creation of the legendary Manic Panic hair color brand, which has remained a vibrant force for 47 years. This live event offers an exclusive chance for attendees to hear firsthand about the journey behind the book, its core themes, and participate in a Q&A session.
Tish and Snooky, revered as the High Priestesses of Punk™, have made significant contributions to the New York City punk scene and led the punk fashion trend that continues to reign across the Nation. An extensive singing career, including a tenure as former Blondie band members, and their pioneering role in launching the world’s foremost vivid hair color brand, which remains family, minority and women-owned, have cemented Tish & Snooky’s legacy. The Manic Panic: Living In Color - A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life book captivates readers with tales that shock, excite, and inspire.
“We are thrilled to share Manic Panic: Living In Color - A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life with the Rock ‘n’ Roll Channel audience and look forward to discussing it live,” said Tish. “This book represents our contributions to the punk and rock scene, as well as to the beauty industry” added Snooky.
The event will be streamed on TalkShopLive’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Channel. During the event, attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase the book at a special rate, with copies autographed by the sisters! Registered users of TalkShopLive can also ask questions in the live chat. Registration is free.
Viewers can watch and shop here: https://talkshop.live/watch/QrO10AmR-oPS
Media and others are encouraged to embed the video:
This TalkShopLive event provides a unique opportunity to connect with Tish and Snooky of Manic Panic NYC and delve into the vibrant stories of Manic Panic: Living In Color - A Rebellious Guide to Hair Color and Life. Follow Manic Panic NYC and Tish and Snooky for more updates.
About Manic Panic®
Tish & Snooky’s® MANIC PANIC® NYC began on 7/7/77, when two native N.Y.C. sisters, Tish and Snooky, added some extra ambition to their rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. The sisters had recently been backup singers in the original Blondie line-up when they opened America’s very first punk boutique on N.Y.C.’s infamous St. Mark’s Place. Through passion, fun, and persistence, the sisters developed Manic Panic® into the most popular, respected, and successful brand in fashion hair coloring and glam cosmetics. MANIC PANIC® prides itself on being Latina women-owned, cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. The brand is available at Sally Beauty, Target, Walmart, and independent beauty stores across the globe and online at Amazon and manicpanic.com
Wanting more? Follow @manicpanicnyc and @tishandsnooky on instagram
About TalkShopLive®
TalkShopLive is the leading live streaming, social selling online network, recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies. With TalkShopLive, shopping has never been more interactive and entertaining. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details while chatting with viewers in real-time. Customers can purchase with one-click on the Buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows.
An incredible lineup of stars, brands, creators, retailers, syndicated TV shows and publishers have launched their own TalkShopLive channels including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, the Jonas Brothers, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Scottie Pippen, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Meredith Duxbury, Barbara Camila, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Kiyoko, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect and many more.
