Phoenix Estate at the Base of Camelback Mountain to be Sold at Online Auction June 24th
4937 E Rockridge Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85018 to be sold online via Interluxe Auctions on June 24th, 2024.
Located minutes from downtown Phoenix, the Rockridge Estate will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $2M.PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Rockridge Estate in Phoenix, AZ. The property, previously listed for $7,900,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $2,000,000 on Monday, June 24th at 11:00am MST.
Completed in 2010, The Rockridge Estate offers 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 5 half baths. Upon entering, the great room features soaring ceilings, an intricate wrought-iron staircase, and 15± ft windows framing mountain views. The luxurious owner’s suite includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a jetted tub and walk-in rain shower, plus access to a rooftop balcony and hot tub with panoramic mountain and city views. Four guest bedrooms each have ensuite bathrooms and fireplaces, with a private living area on the second level. The estate also includes an elevator, 12-car garage, and workshop, all within a fully gated property.
The property is situated at the base of Camelback Mountain, one of the nation’s top hiking destinations. This prime location offers easy access to two renowned trails, Echo Canyon and Cholla, as well as numerous biking routes. Additionally, the estate is located near world-class resorts, golf course, and tennis clubs.
“The Rockridge Estate offers an unparalleled living experience at the base of the iconic Camelback Mountain,” said David Elton of Arizona Best Real Estate. “This exclusive Interluxe auction opportunity aligns perfectly with my commitment to connecting discerning buyers who appreciate the unique blend of natural beauty and urban convenience."
"The location makes the estate a standout choice for savvy buyers seeking a piece of paradise in the vibrant Phoenix market," stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions. "With its unparalleled amenities and prime positioning, this property represents an exceptional opportunity in one of the most desirable areas."
The Rockridge Estate is being offered in cooperation with David Elton of Arizona Best Real Estate. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, June 24th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, June 21-22, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, June 23rd, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12566. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
