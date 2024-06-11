Teton Pass closure continues, repairs underway

Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass, remains closed at the close of Friday, June 7 and will remain closed throughout the night. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) closed WYO 22, Teton Pass this morning due to a mudslide. The mudslide came down at milepost 15, near the scale house, breaching both lanes of travel. Crews worked all day to clear the mudslide at milepost 15. The Idaho Transportation Department also assisted crews with equipment and manpower.

Engineers and geologists surveyed the area and investigated the cause of the mudslide and have determined it was more than likely due to the heavy water saturation and spring runoff. With warmer weather, the chance of further issues will decrease. Water continues to come off the mountain, but maintenance crews have been able to channel the runoff off into controlled drainage ditch and into a culvert. The area will continue to be monitored, but there is a strong possibility that with more moisture or runoff, the drainage could be overwhelmed and debris and water could again breach the road. Crews will be monitoring the area.

WYDOT has contracted crews from Evans Construction to construct a temporary repair for the landslide at milepost 12.8. Crews are currently working to remove guardrail and have begun preparing for the removal of the pavement. The road will be realigned closer to the mountain in shoe fly detour configuration, similar to what drivers see on a two-lane road construction project.

“We are grateful to Evans Construction and their responsiveness to the situation,” Bob Hammond said.

Due to both the ongoing work at milepost 15 and milepost 12.8, Teton Pass will likely remain closed throughout the night and into Saturday. Work will be ongoing at milepost 12.8 as WYDOT crews pursue a more permanent solution.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures. To receive alerts on this and other road conditions and closures, drivers can sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.