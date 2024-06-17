MELTRIC® to Showcase Innovative Electrical Connection Solutions at NFPA Conference & Expo® 2024
MELTRIC® Corporation announces its participation in the upcoming NFPA Conference & Expo® 2024, Orange County Convention Center, June 17 to 19, 2024, Booth 2522.FRANKLIN, WISCONSIN, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MELTRIC® Corporation is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming NFPA Conference & Expo® 2024, held at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL, from June 17 to June 19, 2024. Attendees can visit MELTRIC at booth 2522 to explore their full line of specialized electrical connection solutions designed to enhance safety and compliance (https://meltric.com/).
MELTRIC is pleased to exhibit its range of Switch-Rated, UL-listed plugs and receptacles, which prioritize safety without compromising on ease of use. These all-in-one devices integrate the functionality of a switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle, making them an ideal choice for various applications.
Key features of MELTRIC devices include DECONTACTOR™ Technology, which incorporates a dead-front safety shutter and an arc flash chamber, allowing safe connection and disconnection under full load. The devices provide visual verification of de-energization, ensuring a clear and reliable indication that the equipment is de-energized. They also offer convenient lockout/tagout built directly into the device housing for enhanced safety during maintenance and use.
Additionally, MELTRIC devices feature superior electrical contacts with butt-style, silver-nickel alloy contacts that resist tarnishing and deformation, ensuring consistent and reliable operation. Designed to exceed the standards of typical pin and sleeve connections, their rugged and durable construction provides long-lasting, hassle-free performance.
Join MELTRIC at booth 2522 to learn more about how their electrical connection solutions can enhance safety and efficiency in your operations.
For more information, please visit www.meltric.com or contact our marketing department at mail@meltric.com.
About NFPA Conference and Expo®: The NFPA Conference & Expo® is a premier event that gathers over 350 exhibitors and offers more than 120 educational sessions, workshops, and presentations. It is an invaluable opportunity for fire protection engineers, electricians, firefighters, building and facility managers, safety equipment manufacturers, government officials, and other safety professionals to collaborate and network. The event provides essential products and services to help meet and maintain compliance with prevailing codes and standards in the design, construction, and operation of buildings and facilities.
About MELTRIC®: MELTRIC® manufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles – including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection – along with multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.
Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website, https://meltric.com/.
Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com
Grant Zwicke
MELTRIC® Corporation
+1 414-433-2766
email us here