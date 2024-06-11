Submit Release
ATTO Technology to Support Apple macOS 15 Sequoia

Complete hardware and software portfolio will support latest macOS release

— Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology
AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity solutions, announced its commitment to support macOS® 15 Sequoia.

Announced Monday by Apple at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 (WWDC24), macOS 15 Sequoia is the latest version of Apple’s advanced operating system.

“Creative professionals, content developers, and many others rely on ATTO for high-performance Mac network and storage connectivity solutions,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “We know that any gaps in support can potentially affect the work they’re doing and so we’re happy to commit to supporting Sequoia as soon as it is officially released.”

ATTO Technology is a provider of Fibre Channel HBAs, SAS HBAs, Ethernet NICs, NVMe adapters, Thunderbolt adapters and intelligent bridges which are purpose-made for high-performance, demanding media and entertainment, government, education, and scientific workflows. Professionals using Apple computers daily know that ATTO Celerity™ HBAs, ATTO ExpressSAS® HBAs and ATTO FastFrame™ SmartNICs for Mac Pro PCIe slots and ATTO ThunderLink® Thunderbolt™ Fibre Channel, SAS/SATA and Ethernet adapters unleash the full potential of Apple’s platforms.

Products in the ATTO portfolio that will support macOS 15 Sequoia include:

• ATTO Celerity 32 and 64Gb/s (Gen 7), 16 and 32Gb/s (Gen 6) and 8Gb Fibre Channel host bus adapters (HBAs) with ATTO MultiPath Director™
• ATTO ExpressSAS 24Gb and ExpressSAS® GT 12Gb SAS/SATA HBAs
• ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt adapters
• ATTO FastFrame 10/25/40/50/100GbE SmartNICs
• Software including ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software, ATTO Xtend SAN™ iSCSI Initiator for macOS, ATTO ConfigTool™, XstreamVIEW™, Express NAV™ and QuickNAV

