Bisk Expands Partnership with SMU Meadows for Master of Arts in Arts & Nonprofit Leadership Online Graduate Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bisk, a leader in online education solutions, is proud to announce an extended collaboration with Southern Methodist University (SMU), unveiling a fully online graduate degree program — Master of Arts in Arts & Nonprofit Leadership (MANPL) — offered through SMU Meadows School of the Arts. MANPL will offer a curriculum tailored for professionals aiming to progress in arts and nonprofit sectors, catering specifically to individuals with rich creative backgrounds but with limited exposure to business principles.
Designed to prepare graduates for senior level and executive roles, the goal is to furnish them with the leadership skills necessary to thrive in arts organizations and nonprofits. This appeals to professionals with robust creative backgrounds seeking to advance their careers, lacking business acumen, but aspiring to do so by acquiring managerial and leadership expertise.
“Bisk is thrilled to broaden our collaboration with SMU and introduce this landmark program to our portfolio,” said Bisk CEO Mike Bisk. "With Meadows’ extensive experience in arts leadership and management, professionals will discover new innovative avenues to enhance their skills and broaden their personal vision of leadership.”
Distinguished by its curriculum and specialized emphasis, a wide range of subjects are covered throughout the program, including nonprofit leadership, financial stewardship, data-driven decision-making, resource mobilization, and strategic leadership. It culminates in a capstone project with a leadership intensive.
“Our Master of Arts in Arts & Nonprofit Leadership is designed to develop the next generation of nonprofit leaders, focused on creating impactful change in their communities,” said Megan Heber, Program Director for the MANPL at SMU Meadows School of the Arts. “In partnership with Bisk, we are excited to offer a platform where passion meets purpose, empowering our students to make a significant impact in the nonprofit sector.”
In 2022, Bisk and SMU initiated a partnership to offer online business certificate programs, which expanded in 2023 to include an online Master of Arts degree program in Creative Technology through SMU Meadows.
The MANPL inaugural online cohort begins in January 2025, with three sessions available annually, all featuring rolling enrollment. Prospective students must have completed their bachelor’s degree prior to enrollment. For further program details and registration information, please visit https://www.smu.edu/meadows/areasofstudy/artsmanagement/graduatestudies/arts-and-nonprofit-leadership
About SMU Meadows School of the Arts
The Meadows School educates visionary artists, scholars, and arts and communications professionals to create sustainable and transformative impact on both local and global society. Today, the Meadows School has achieved prominence as one of the foremost arts education institutions in the United States and offers training in an unusual mix of the arts – visual (art and art history), performing (dance, music, and theatre) and communications (advertising, film and media arts, corporate communication and public affairs, and journalism) – as well as a preeminent program in arts management and arts entrepreneurship. Learn more at smu.edu/Meadows.
About Bisk
Bisk partners with leading institutions to deliver online degree and certificate programs to learners around the world. We provide the resources, expertise, and technology to help institutions grow and students thrive. Through our online education services, we have supported more than one million enrollments for universities such as Villanova University, Michigan State University, University of South Florida, Emory University, Southern Methodist University, University of British Columbia, Vanderbilt University, Eastern Connecticut State University, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Kelley School of Business, and Columbia Law School. Our mission is to amplify potential through transformational learning experiences. To learn more, visit bisk.com.
