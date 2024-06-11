LatitudeLearning Launches Free Trial of Its Learning Management System
Users can now test drive the LMS in a live training environment
The launch of our free trial gives training managers a unique ability to test drive our system and see for themselves how our LMS can meet their organization’s complex training needs.”SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LatitudeLearning, a leader in innovative skills-based learning management systems, has announced the launch of a 30-day free trial for its learning management system (LMS). This trial offers training managers an opportunity to explore the full capabilities of the LatitudeLearning platform.
— Jeff Walter, President of LatitudeLearning
The LatitudeLearning free trial provides access to a fully configured learning portal, complete with courseware from LatitudeLearning partners. Designed to simulate an end-user experience, the trial includes 10 seats for additional users, allowing enterprises to evaluate the system’s functionalities in a practical setting.
“LatitudeLearning is designed to meet the complex needs of extended enterprise training programs,” said Jeff Walter, CEO of LatitudeLearning. “The launch of our free trial gives training managers a unique ability to test drive our system and see for themselves how our LMS can meet their organization’s complex training needs.”
NOTABLE FEATURES OF THE FREE TRIAL
The 30-day trial includes features that provide users a comprehensive preview of the experience that LatitudeLearning offers:
* Fully Configured Learning Portal: Users gain access to a live training environment that demonstrates the training experience with LatitudeLearning LMS. This setup allows participants to see how the system operates under real-world conditions.
* Courseware: Trial participants can use real course materials from LatitudeLearning partners, offering a genuine learning experience with industry-relevant content.
* 10 User Seats: The trial includes seats for up to 10 additional users, enabling a thorough evaluation of the platform’s capabilities. This feature allows teams to collaborate and explore the LMS together, simulating a true organizational setup.
* Complete End-User Experience: Participants can progress through training modules and earn achievements.
* Administrative Functionality: The trial also showcases representative administrative tools, allowing training managers to assess the platform’s ease of use and management features. This includes creating and managing courses, tracking learner progress, and generating reports.
According to Walter, LatitudeLearning aims to address the unique challenges of extended enterprise training programs. The LMS is designed to support a wide range of training needs, from internal employee development to external partner training.
TRAINING NEEDS OF THE EXTENDED ENTERPRISE
The extended enterprise training model includes programs for employees, dealers, resellers, vendors, and customers. LatitudeLearning’s LMS is built to manage these various user groups efficiently, ensuring that each group receives tailored content and training experiences.
“Our focus on extended enterprise training sets us apart in the LMS space,” Walter said. “Not all learning management systems are designed to handle the demands of complex, skills-based training across a wide range of audiences. LatitudeLearning LMS is built specifically to manage extended enterprise training programs.”
Training managers interested in exploring the LatitudeLearning LMS can sign up for the free trial by visiting the LatitudeLearning Free Trial Page.
For more information, visit LatitudeLearning.com.
ABOUT LATITUDELEARNING
For over 30 years, LatitudeLearning has developed and managed training programs for companies around the globe, from middle-market companies to Fortune 1000 enterprises. More than 3 million users in 100+ countries have successfully used its LatitudeLearning partner training program to drive results, maintain compliance, identify knowledge gaps and measure performance.
Executive struggle to manage partner training programs using an HR LMS, LatitudeLearning is a partner learning platform that enables executives to manage high impact partner training programs.
David L. Proegler
Latitude CG, LLC
+1 734-320-4124
david.proegler@latitudecg.com
