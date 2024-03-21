LatitudeLearning Wins Bronze in Brandon Hall Group’s Excellence in Technology Awards
The award was given for LatitudeLearning LMS's ability to provide detailed credentialing for organizations in the medical and healthcare industries
LatitudeLearning strives to develop innovative solutions that meet the business needs of our clients, and Brandon Hall has been a strategic partner in that effort.”SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LatitudeLearning, a leader in innovative skills-based learning management systems, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for excellence in the Best Advance in Technology for Testing or Learning Evaluation category.
— Jeff Walter, President of LatitudeLearning
The 2023 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Awards™ are given for work in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Enablement, Future of Work, and Education Technology.
LatitudeLearning’s submission featured the ability of its learning management system (LMS) to provide detailed credentialing for organizations in the medical and healthcare industries. For these organizations, high-stakes credentialing is critical, and it is important to be able to show business impact.
“We are grateful to Brandon Hall Group for the recognition of Latitude’s remarkable abilities to meet the unique learning needs of the medical and healthcare industry,” said Jeff Walter, President of LatitudeLearning. “LatitudeLearning strives to develop innovative solutions that meet the business needs of our clients, and Brandon Hall has been a strategic partner in that effort.”
LatitudeLearning’s win was announced on December 7, 2023. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/.
"In our 30th year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.
Excellence Award winners were honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also served as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.
"Our awards program is distinguished by the thorough evaluation process led by industry experts. Judges meticulously score each entry, and our executive leadership team at Brandon Hall Group reviews and validates the judging and scoring. The level of the award is solely determined by the number of points, ensuring a fair and unbiased recognition of excellence in technology," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.
ABOUT LATITUDELEARNING
For over 30 years, LatitudeLearning has developed and managed training programs for companies around the globe, from middle-market companies to Fortune 1000 enterprises. More than 3 million users in 100+ countries have successfully used its LatitudeLearning partner training program to drive results, maintain compliance, identify knowledge gaps and measure performance.
Executive struggle to manage partner training programs using an HR LMS, LatitudeLearning is a partner learning platform that enables executives to manage high impact partner training programs.
ABOUT BRANDON HALL GROUP™
Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.
For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."
The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.
David L. Proegler
Latitude CG, LLC
+1 734-320-4124
