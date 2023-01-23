LatitudeLearning Partners With BizLibrary to Provide LMS Platform-Content Powerhouse
The joint venture enables more businesses to hit the ground running on training programs, even if they don’t have training content of their own to deploy.
We’re witnessing a critical evolution of an LMS and how we redefine it going forward. Our partnership with BizLibrary reflects (our commitment) to rapidly improve enterprise training programs.”SALINE, MI, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LatitudeLearning, an industry leader in the world of Learning Management Systems (LMS), has announced its partnership with top content courseware provider BizLibrary. The collaboration will supply a robust joint offering for enterprises seeking extensive training in key areas like compliance and risk mitigation, business skills, and leadership development.
— Jeff Walter, President of LatitudeLearning
“We wanted to know if course content was something that customers would see value in,” says Jeff Walter, President of LatitudeLearning. “Indeed, about one-third of our customers were continually searching for greater depth and quality in the content they needed to effectively train and transmit knowledge within their business.”
Joining their LMS with a content partner to give customers a more comprehensive offering was very enticing to Walter and his team at Latitude. The reality of that vision has now come to fruition as the LatitudeLearning platform offers outstanding content from BizLibrary.
The purposeful, well-planned instructional design that is required to create learning material takes far more than building a PowerPoint deck. The investment of time and skill can make the course development process slow, limited and prohibitively expensive. Some modules can cost up to $50,000. In contrast, BizLibrary offers a breath of fresh air for LatitudeLearning customers, with its ability to provide custom course content at a higher volume and broader access for students.
The average length of BizLibrary content is around seven minutes in length, making it easy for customers to make learning and development a part of their day. Additionally, the collection features a variety of styles and formats and includes content from industry and subject matter experts.
The joint venture enables more businesses to “hit the ground running” on training programs like never before, even if they don’t have content of their own to deploy. LMS customers can choose any number of courses from the BizLibrary environment, whether a few courses or 200 courses. LatitudeLearning actively deploys and configures those courses with the LMS.
“Customers who have availed themselves of our joint solution with BizLibrary will be able to add value to the organization immediately,” says David Proegler, LatitudeLearning’s Product Manager. “You literally have a full catalog of course material for your training program from the day you open our LMS.”
Latitude sees a fundamental shift occurring in Learning Management Systems in which more LMS providers will have content readily available to help organizations acclimate to training programs quicker.
“Part of the issue in most learning environments is that content has to be there to entice people to come back,” says Walter. “If you have a richer offering of courses that people might browse through and take on their own, having that available is a much better way to go. We’re witnessing a critical evolution of an LMS and how we redefine it going forward. Our partnership with BizLibrary reflects how committed and excited we are at LatitudeLearning to rapidly improve enterprise training programs on a much larger scale.”
ABOUT LATITUDELEARNING
For over 30 years, LatitudeLearning has developed and managed training programs for companies around the globe, from middle-market companies to Fortune 1000 enterprises. More than 3 million users in 90+ countries have successfully used its LatitudeLearning partner training program to drive results, maintain compliance, identify knowledge gaps and measure performance.
Whereas complex organizations struggle to find proper support from an HR LMS, LatitudeLearning has the functionality and versatility to support eLearning courses, instructor-led courses and self-study courses. We offer training program solutions for partners, employees, customers, dealers, suppliers, franchises, resellers and more.
To learn how Latitude is designed and ready to take your enterprise training program into the next era, call 888-577-2797. Or visit our website at latitudelearning.com, where you can discover the LMS best suited for you or schedule a live demo today.
ABOUT BIZLIBRARY
At BizLibrary, we’re on a mission to elevate employees’ skills, create better places to work, and do our part to build a more compassionate and competent future. We lean into these goals every day by supporting organizations’ learning and development needs through our innovative platforms, best-in-class content, and unrivaled strategic support. With L&D powered by BizLibrary, employees are equipped with the skills they need for the job today and ready to take on new challenges tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.bizlibrary.com.
