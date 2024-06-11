Submit Release
— Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ nearly 140,000 individuals and generate over $14.6 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 19th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Philadelphia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Philadelphia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Philadelphia’s business landscape. The 100 Titans represent manufacturing, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, banking/finance, professional services, non-profit organizations, and more. The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 19th, 2024, will be held at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia: The best-kept secret of event spaces, a 12,000 + square-foot multipurpose indoor arena tucked quietly under 95 hosting live-streamed WWE and UFC matches to 76’ers and Flyers fundraising events to private wedding receptions and galas. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid-Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli. In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only eleven Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).

Donna Allie
Team Clean Inc.

Krista Arndt
United Musculoskeletal Partners

Michael Axelrod
Nimbl Consulting

BarryBealer
Impelsys

Troy Beane
Veteran Executive Leadership LLC

Bob Bentz
Purplegator

Kathleen Brunner
Acumen Analytics Inc

Julie Bula
Sweft

Kimberly Burkert
Bala Consulting Engineers Inc.

BrianCarney
RiversEdge Advisors

Anthony Casa
UMortgage

Bonnie Chong
Anthony & Sylvan

Ryan Clark
PeopleShare

Sean Cohen
AWeber Systems Inc.

Josephine Colontonio, MBA, PCC, CELC
Ignite Development Partners LLC &
Centenary University

BrianCorcodilos
Designblendz

Rebecca Coren
Wambi

Bill Coskey
Liberty Maintenance

Meridith Coyle
ANEU Kitchens

Chip Cresswell
Independent School Management

Timothy Dagit
The Dagit Group

Kristin DeBias
Energetek

Ernie DiSandro
rockITdata, LLC

Nancy Drozdow
CFAR, Inc.

Cheryl Ecton
Elite Building Services

Matthew Farabaugh
SK Pharmteco

Rhea Fernandes, Psy.D.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Kathryn Fernandez
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia

James Freeman
PJ Fitzpatrick

Anthony Frick
HUSK

Markevis Gideon
NERDiT NOW

Audrey Greenberg*
Center for Breakthrough Medicines, now SK Pharmtoeco

Mitch Gyger
OPS Security Group

Regina Hairston
African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE

Mary Ellen Harris*
Kreischer Miller

Randy Hayman*
Philadelphia Water Department

Cate Heaman
Prelude Solutions

Mathew Hein
Firstrust Bank

Logan Herring
The WRK Group

Michael Hersh
BrandPoint Services

Ali Houshmand*
Rowan University

David Howry
Holt Logistics Corp

Paul Isenberg
Bringing Hope Home

Craig Jones
SolomonEdwardsGroup LLC

Ashley Jordan
African American Museum in Philadelphia

Sean Kaplan
Action Plumbing

Jon Katz
Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc.

Isabelle Kent
Philly Startup Leaders

Vijay Khatnani
J2 Solutions

Ginger Kochmer
Clutch

Michael Krogermeier
Creditsafe USA Inc.

Mike Kubacki
NewSpring Capital

Tonya Ladipo
The Ladipo Group

David Lasus
Heart + Paw

Rhonda H. Lauer
Foundations Inc.

Michele Leff
12th St Catering

Jeff Lipson*
Layer 8 Security

Victor Maggitti Jr.*
Vimco Inc

Tom McDonnell
BW Health Group

Charles McLister, M.A., M.B.A.
Elwyn

Allen Mehta
Philadelphia International Airport

Suj Mehta
TEKNIPLEX

Bobby Mesmer
RMG Erectors & Constructors LLC

Monica Mockus
Mock5 Design Inc.

Jeremy Montgomery
Philly House

Cathy Lockyer Moulton
Thomas Wynne, LP

Rich Murray
TrustPoint HCM

Allegra Novotny
TruBeauty Concepts Inc

Marcia O'Connor*
The O'Connor Group

Bill Oldham
AscellaHealth

Nicholas Papanier Jr.*
PrimoHoagies

Renee Patrone Rhinehart
Party Host Helpers

Toni Pergolin
Bancroft

Corinne Persichetti
Goodness Bowls

Wade Pierson
Leoforce

Frank Plum
Workplace Human Capital Management

Gary Pudles*
AnswerNet

Samantha Roman
Associated Builders & Contractors of NJ

Donna Ross
Radian Group Inc

Todd Sager
AWE

Michael Schreiber
Playfly Sports

Dawn Seifried
Proconex

Frances Sheehan
The Foundation for Delaware County

Liyan Shen
Birdy Grey

Kevin Shivers
Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers

Stephen Smith
Thomas Jefferson University and Hospital

Jake Still
Junk Rescue LLP

David Stonesifer
Herbein + Company, Inc.

Matt Stroschein
WAYS Pharmaceutical Services

Lauren Swartz
World Affairs Council of Philadelphia

Will Sweeney
Zaviant

Shelley Sylva
TD Bank

Sarah Throne
Stream Companies

Karla Trotman
Electro Soft Inc

Matthew Tucker*
Pegasus

Jason Weldon
Synergetic

Dale Wetherill
BP Environmental Services

Jill Whitcomb
Surrey Services for Senior

Sunny White*
Xavier Creative House

Rosalinda Williford
Esperanza Healthcare

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in eight markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field.

Fay Steiger
Titan CEO
+1 267-237-4188
fay@titanceo.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

