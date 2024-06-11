The 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ nearly 140,000 individuals and generate over $14.6 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 19th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Philadelphia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Philadelphia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Philadelphia’s business landscape. The 100 Titans represent manufacturing, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, banking/finance, professional services, non-profit organizations, and more. The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 19th, 2024, will be held at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia: The best-kept secret of event spaces, a 12,000 + square-foot multipurpose indoor arena tucked quietly under 95 hosting live-streamed WWE and UFC matches to 76’ers and Flyers fundraising events to private wedding receptions and galas. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.
“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid-Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli. In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only eleven Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.
The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).
Donna Allie
Team Clean Inc.
Krista Arndt
United Musculoskeletal Partners
Michael Axelrod
Nimbl Consulting
BarryBealer
Impelsys
Troy Beane
Veteran Executive Leadership LLC
Bob Bentz
Purplegator
Kathleen Brunner
Acumen Analytics Inc
Julie Bula
Sweft
Kimberly Burkert
Bala Consulting Engineers Inc.
BrianCarney
RiversEdge Advisors
Anthony Casa
UMortgage
Bonnie Chong
Anthony & Sylvan
Ryan Clark
PeopleShare
Sean Cohen
AWeber Systems Inc.
Josephine Colontonio, MBA, PCC, CELC
Ignite Development Partners LLC &
Centenary University
BrianCorcodilos
Designblendz
Rebecca Coren
Wambi
Bill Coskey
Liberty Maintenance
Meridith Coyle
ANEU Kitchens
Chip Cresswell
Independent School Management
Timothy Dagit
The Dagit Group
Kristin DeBias
Energetek
Ernie DiSandro
rockITdata, LLC
Nancy Drozdow
CFAR, Inc.
Cheryl Ecton
Elite Building Services
Matthew Farabaugh
SK Pharmteco
Rhea Fernandes, Psy.D.
Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health
Kathryn Fernandez
Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia
James Freeman
PJ Fitzpatrick
Anthony Frick
HUSK
Markevis Gideon
NERDiT NOW
Audrey Greenberg*
Center for Breakthrough Medicines, now SK Pharmtoeco
Mitch Gyger
OPS Security Group
Regina Hairston
African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE
Mary Ellen Harris*
Kreischer Miller
Randy Hayman*
Philadelphia Water Department
Cate Heaman
Prelude Solutions
Mathew Hein
Firstrust Bank
Logan Herring
The WRK Group
Michael Hersh
BrandPoint Services
Ali Houshmand*
Rowan University
David Howry
Holt Logistics Corp
Paul Isenberg
Bringing Hope Home
Craig Jones
SolomonEdwardsGroup LLC
Ashley Jordan
African American Museum in Philadelphia
Sean Kaplan
Action Plumbing
Jon Katz
Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc.
Isabelle Kent
Philly Startup Leaders
Vijay Khatnani
J2 Solutions
Ginger Kochmer
Clutch
Michael Krogermeier
Creditsafe USA Inc.
Mike Kubacki
NewSpring Capital
Tonya Ladipo
The Ladipo Group
David Lasus
Heart + Paw
Rhonda H. Lauer
Foundations Inc.
Michele Leff
12th St Catering
Jeff Lipson*
Layer 8 Security
Victor Maggitti Jr.*
Vimco Inc
Tom McDonnell
BW Health Group
Charles McLister, M.A., M.B.A.
Elwyn
Allen Mehta
Philadelphia International Airport
Suj Mehta
TEKNIPLEX
Bobby Mesmer
RMG Erectors & Constructors LLC
Monica Mockus
Mock5 Design Inc.
Jeremy Montgomery
Philly House
Cathy Lockyer Moulton
Thomas Wynne, LP
Rich Murray
TrustPoint HCM
Allegra Novotny
TruBeauty Concepts Inc
Marcia O'Connor*
The O'Connor Group
Bill Oldham
AscellaHealth
Nicholas Papanier Jr.*
PrimoHoagies
Renee Patrone Rhinehart
Party Host Helpers
Toni Pergolin
Bancroft
Corinne Persichetti
Goodness Bowls
Wade Pierson
Leoforce
Frank Plum
Workplace Human Capital Management
Gary Pudles*
AnswerNet
Samantha Roman
Associated Builders & Contractors of NJ
Donna Ross
Radian Group Inc
Todd Sager
AWE
Michael Schreiber
Playfly Sports
Dawn Seifried
Proconex
Frances Sheehan
The Foundation for Delaware County
Liyan Shen
Birdy Grey
Kevin Shivers
Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers
Stephen Smith
Thomas Jefferson University and Hospital
Jake Still
Junk Rescue LLP
David Stonesifer
Herbein + Company, Inc.
Matt Stroschein
WAYS Pharmaceutical Services
Lauren Swartz
World Affairs Council of Philadelphia
Will Sweeney
Zaviant
Shelley Sylva
TD Bank
Sarah Throne
Stream Companies
Karla Trotman
Electro Soft Inc
Matthew Tucker*
Pegasus
Jason Weldon
Synergetic
Dale Wetherill
BP Environmental Services
Jill Whitcomb
Surrey Services for Senior
Sunny White*
Xavier Creative House
Rosalinda Williford
Esperanza Healthcare
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program in eight markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field.
