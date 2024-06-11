2024 Philadelphia Titan 100 Billboard Titan 100 Transparent Shield Titan 100 logo

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Philadelphia’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2024 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ nearly 140,000 individuals and generate over $14.6 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on September 19th, 2024, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Philadelphia. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Philadelphia business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embodies the true diversity of Philadelphia’s business landscape. The 100 Titans represent manufacturing, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, education, banking/finance, professional services, non-profit organizations, and more. The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on September 19th, 2024, will be held at 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia: The best-kept secret of event spaces, a 12,000 + square-foot multipurpose indoor arena tucked quietly under 95 hosting live-streamed WWE and UFC matches to 76’ers and Flyers fundraising events to private wedding receptions and galas. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Philadelphia business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It’s an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid-Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli. In addition to celebrating 100 Titans of Industry, Titan CEO and Wipfli will be recognizing the Titan 100 Hall of Fame. This prestigious honor has been awarded to only eleven Titan 100 honorees as part of this special commemoration.

The Hall of Fame recipients have been noted in bold and with an asterisk (*).

Donna Allie

Team Clean Inc.

Krista Arndt

United Musculoskeletal Partners

Michael Axelrod

Nimbl Consulting

BarryBealer

Impelsys

Troy Beane

Veteran Executive Leadership LLC

Bob Bentz

Purplegator

Kathleen Brunner

Acumen Analytics Inc

Julie Bula

Sweft

Kimberly Burkert

Bala Consulting Engineers Inc.

BrianCarney

RiversEdge Advisors

Anthony Casa

UMortgage

Bonnie Chong

Anthony & Sylvan

Ryan Clark

PeopleShare

Sean Cohen

AWeber Systems Inc.

Josephine Colontonio, MBA, PCC, CELC

Ignite Development Partners LLC &

Centenary University

BrianCorcodilos

Designblendz

Rebecca Coren

Wambi

Bill Coskey

Liberty Maintenance

Meridith Coyle

ANEU Kitchens

Chip Cresswell

Independent School Management

Timothy Dagit

The Dagit Group

Kristin DeBias

Energetek

Ernie DiSandro

rockITdata, LLC

Nancy Drozdow

CFAR, Inc.

Cheryl Ecton

Elite Building Services

Matthew Farabaugh

SK Pharmteco

Rhea Fernandes, Psy.D.

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Kathryn Fernandez

Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia

James Freeman

PJ Fitzpatrick

Anthony Frick

HUSK

Markevis Gideon

NERDiT NOW

Audrey Greenberg*

Center for Breakthrough Medicines, now SK Pharmtoeco

Mitch Gyger

OPS Security Group

Regina Hairston

African American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE

Mary Ellen Harris*

Kreischer Miller

Randy Hayman*

Philadelphia Water Department

Cate Heaman

Prelude Solutions

Mathew Hein

Firstrust Bank

Logan Herring

The WRK Group

Michael Hersh

BrandPoint Services

Ali Houshmand*

Rowan University

David Howry

Holt Logistics Corp

Paul Isenberg

Bringing Hope Home

Craig Jones

SolomonEdwardsGroup LLC

Ashley Jordan

African American Museum in Philadelphia

Sean Kaplan

Action Plumbing

Jon Katz

Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc.

Isabelle Kent

Philly Startup Leaders

Vijay Khatnani

J2 Solutions

Ginger Kochmer

Clutch

Michael Krogermeier

Creditsafe USA Inc.

Mike Kubacki

NewSpring Capital

Tonya Ladipo

The Ladipo Group

David Lasus

Heart + Paw

Rhonda H. Lauer

Foundations Inc.

Michele Leff

12th St Catering

Jeff Lipson*

Layer 8 Security

Victor Maggitti Jr.*

Vimco Inc

Tom McDonnell

BW Health Group

Charles McLister, M.A., M.B.A.

Elwyn

Allen Mehta

Philadelphia International Airport

Suj Mehta

TEKNIPLEX

Bobby Mesmer

RMG Erectors & Constructors LLC

Monica Mockus

Mock5 Design Inc.

Jeremy Montgomery

Philly House

Cathy Lockyer Moulton

Thomas Wynne, LP

Rich Murray

TrustPoint HCM

Allegra Novotny

TruBeauty Concepts Inc

Marcia O'Connor*

The O'Connor Group

Bill Oldham

AscellaHealth

Nicholas Papanier Jr.*

PrimoHoagies

Renee Patrone Rhinehart

Party Host Helpers

Toni Pergolin

Bancroft

Corinne Persichetti

Goodness Bowls

Wade Pierson

Leoforce

Frank Plum

Workplace Human Capital Management

Gary Pudles*

AnswerNet

Samantha Roman

Associated Builders & Contractors of NJ

Donna Ross

Radian Group Inc

Todd Sager

AWE

Michael Schreiber

Playfly Sports

Dawn Seifried

Proconex

Frances Sheehan

The Foundation for Delaware County

Liyan Shen

Birdy Grey

Kevin Shivers

Pennsylvania Association of Community Bankers

Stephen Smith

Thomas Jefferson University and Hospital

Jake Still

Junk Rescue LLP

David Stonesifer

Herbein + Company, Inc.

Matt Stroschein

WAYS Pharmaceutical Services

Lauren Swartz

World Affairs Council of Philadelphia

Will Sweeney

Zaviant

Shelley Sylva

TD Bank

Sarah Throne

Stream Companies

Karla Trotman

Electro Soft Inc

Matthew Tucker*

Pegasus

Jason Weldon

Synergetic

Dale Wetherill

BP Environmental Services

Jill Whitcomb

Surrey Services for Senior

Sunny White*

Xavier Creative House

Rosalinda Williford

Esperanza Healthcare

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program in eight markets across the country that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field.