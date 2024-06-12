Submit Release
CLUEDO’S ECCENTRIC CAST RELAX AND UNWIND IN ALL-NEW CRIME SCENE

Cluedo (2024) - Whispering Pines Crime Scene

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marmalade Game Studio, in collaboration with Hasbro, a leading toy and game company, launched an all-new crime scene for its hugely popular digital board game CLUEDO. The latest expansion invites players to an original crime scene location – Whispering Pines, a wellness retreat. There, they must solve the mystery of who killed Mr. Boden “Boddy” Black among the tranquil trees and therapeutic scenery.

Whispering Pines launched across six platforms – Steam, iOS, Android, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox – simultaneously, meaning sleuthing fans can tackle the case on any device.

“CLUEDO’s incredible format has been tuned to a fine art over the years, allowing us to create original crime scenes that blend seamlessly with the classic game fans know and love,” said Filipa Evangelista, Clue Producer at Marmalade Game Studio. “Players loved cracking the case at Black Adder Resort, as well as unravelling the new story there. We can’t wait to see how players navigate the new Whispering Pines case!”

“Since CLUEDO released last year, Marmalade Game Studio has done a tremendous job supporting the gaming experience with plenty of new content and exciting game updates, making this crime-solving classic a must-play for fans of the original board game,” said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. “Growing our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development remains a key strategy for us and titles like CLUEDO showcase the innovative ways that video games can expand our fanbases to all-new audiences."

Whispering Pines brings new clues, Case Files, tokens, cosmetics and more to the popular mobile game. See if your detective skills are up to the challenge – download CLUEDO on Steam, Apple Store, Google Play Store, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch today!

