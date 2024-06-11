The Italian cobot company 'Idea Prototipi', Agostini (CEO): 'We need greater courage and investing in digitalisation'
EINPresswire.com/ -- An important suggestion comes from Italy: 'We need more courage to invest in digitization and production efficiency, which also passes through robotics,' explains Massimo Agostini, head and founder of Idea Prototypes, which has been signing with Caibot for almost ten years, its cobots, which are also beautiful to look at and comfortable to manipulate and use. Friuli Venezia Giulia can boast of one of the forerunners in the production and creation of cobots, the well-known collaborative robots: Massimo Agostini from Udine.
We must be able to go further and take risks,” explains Agostini, among the Italian experts on cobotics-we experience a continuous resistance in those who do not know the subject well, but would need to. I am referring to the Italian manufacturing industry that still does not want to evolve. It is a positive spur my own, of building for a better future in factories and outside companies. For a national economic system competitiveness. I invite institutions to reflect on these issues, in thinking as well to adopt strategies for the evolution that passes, perforce, from digitalization'.
The digital economy has been driven by two main drivers: technology that has made people increasingly connected and informed, and demographics, with a generation of digital natives that will reach its maximum spending potential in the next 10 years. This has prompted companies to adopt a digital mindset and invest in digitization and data analytics, software-as-a-service, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.
In robotics, investments are driven by technologies ranging from factory automation to autonomous vehicles. But robotics is no longer just about automotive or aerospace manufacturing.There are many areas where it is being applied: from surgery to electronic component assembly to warehouse and industrial process automation to increase efficiency and productivity.Automation is a key response to rising labor costs and labor shortages.
Specifically: re-shoring and near-shoring, industrial cobots, efficiency-enhancing software, AI and computation, and autonomous driving are the five key long-term robotics themes.For example, the global market for cobots, or robots designed to physically interact with humans in a workspace, will reach $6.8 billion by 2029-a compound annual growth rate of about 34 percent.
The economic impact of the spread of artificial intelligence (AI) is significant.
Again according to Goldman Sachs' calculations, it could add about $7 trillion to the global economy between now and 2034. Four key areas.Public cloud platforms, enabling technologies, enterprise software and e-commerce are the four key areas of long-term AI development.For example, public cloud, according to Gartner, will reach $2.5 trillion by 2032 with an annual growth rate of about 20 percent.It is more difficult to estimate growth in enabling technologies, which need investment in research and development, as well as for enterprise software. On e-commerce, forecasts are for online spending to increase by more than $1.4 trillion over the next four years, thanks precisely to the use of data to improve the user experience, increase sales, and boost brand loyalty.
